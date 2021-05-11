Terrace of a bar in Benidorm almost empty, on September 27. Lars Ter Meulen / Europa Press

The agri-food industry has been one of those that has best resisted the blows of the coronavirus. Despite this, the aggregate turnover of the sector suffers and loses 5.3% of its income in 2020, cutting the streak of six consecutive years of increases. Specifically, the industry stood at 129,854 million euros, well below the 137,105 million in 2019, according to the economic report presented on Tuesday by the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB). Despite this, the fall in the sector remains half the decline in the economy as a whole.

This bite is also felt in the closure of companies (3,241 firms locked the door), although this loss is almost entirely offset by the creation of new companies, leaving a balance of only -157 companies (30,573 firms are active) . Employment, for its part, also registered a decrease, losing 1.1% of the number of Social Security affiliates: at the end of December 2020 it had 431,800 direct affiliates compared to 436,700 the previous year. “It has been a tremendously difficult year with severe confinement at the beginning, but the response of the food chain has been exemplary,” said Fernando Miranda, Secretary General of Agriculture and Food of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

The temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) have also been a useful tool in this sector to reduce this job destruction, since the covid could have left a much larger hole. Currently there are about 8,000 workers with suspended employment. Despite this, some companies have already started announcing collective layoffs. “ERE will be seen more or less depending on the recovery of the hotel and tourism industry”, has defended Mauricio García de Quevedo, general director of FIAB.

The positive note for 2020 has come from the foreign market, with an export growth of 4.4%, to 33,945 million euros, despite the obstacles of the pandemic. This increase is due to several reasons, although the main one has been the increase in purchases of pork from China, according to the FIAB officials. The rise in sales abroad has also increased Spain’s trade surplus.

By markets, the European Union remains the main destination for foreign sales (54.9% of the total). And outside the EU, China, the United Kingdom and the United States stand out. The countries that make the most purchases from the Spanish sector are France (4,915 million), China (3,725 million), Portugal (3,461 million), Italy (3,440 million), United Kingdom (2,151 million), United States (1,885 million) and Germany ( 1,864 million).

The general director of FIAB has attributed the decrease observed in turnover to the strong impact that the restrictions and the closure of the hotel industry have had, as well as the lack of tourism. “In a normal year we would have reached 140,000 million for the first time. In addition, the drop in gross added value has been higher, 8.6%, due to the value provided by the hospitality sector, which has not been offset by the growth in food at home, ”stated García de Quevedo. Consumption at home, referred to by the CEO, rose by 16.15% to 71,319.9 million between January and November (latest data available), a rise that has not been enough to cushion the blow of the restoration which has been closed for months.

Slow recovery

The decline has been very fast, but the recovery will be a slower process. Miranda has placed it in 2022 or 2023 as the year in which they return to the path that has been lost by the pandemic and reach 140,000 million in total production. “It will depend on the vaccination process,” acknowledged the secretary general of agriculture and food. In this recovery, a factor that did not fall due to the coronavirus will help, since it was depressed before the covid: “The withdrawal of tariffs with the United States has already seen an increase in shipments,” said Miranda.

For García de Quevedo, the key moment that will mark the recovery will be mass immunization and, above all, that this allows the arrival of foreign travelers. “Depending on the number of tourists arriving and the opening of the hotel business, we will grow again, around 2% or 3%, although there is still a lot of uncertainty,” he insisted. Some estimates taken with tweezers given the difficulty of anticipating what may happen in the coming months due to the evolution of the health crisis. On the employment side, the recovery of workers is also at the expense of this evolution of restrictions, the opening or not of the hotel industry and the arrival of tourists. “If tourism returns and the hospitality industry remains open, the sector will not destroy employment,” García de Quevedo stressed.

Regarding vaccines, in addition, when asked whether the sector will be able to immunize its workers, the general director of FIAB has acknowledged that he hopes it can be done in the coming months. “The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has said that in the next 100 days there will be herd immunity. This means that there will be enough vaccines and then it will be possible to start vaccinating in the production factories thanks to the agreement between the CEOE, the mutuals and the minister [de Inclusión y Seguridad Social] Escrivá ”, has settled.