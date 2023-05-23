Have political catastrophesbut also natural. As if last week hadn’t been enough with him. confrontation of the Executive and Morena against the Supreme Court; with the embarrassing rally organized by Governor Cuitláhuac García in front of the offices of the SCJN itself; with the military takeover (barely disguised expropriation) of the Ferrosur railways on the Isthmus; with the inconceivable statements by Ana Gabriela Guevara against athletes who committed the terrible sin of fighting to compete and win medals in the swimming world without government support, now also the popocatepetl erupted and has covered various points in the center of the country with fear and ashes, especially Puebla and Tlaxcala, has generated chaos at the international airport in Mexico City and with it in the airspace of a good part of the country and has once again showed the serious error that was to disappear (and gobble up the resources) of the National Fund for Natural Disasters (FONDEN).

He fonden was originally created as a program within Ramo 23 of the Federation Expenditure Budget of 1996, and it began to function fully in 1999, when its first Operating Rules were issued. It supported states and municipalities affected by natural disasters almost immediately, with the supply of food or medicine, it also covered reconstruction tasks in homes and public services damaged by an accident because it had permanent resources to do so.

The Fonden worked with recognized efficiency, almost always hand in hand with the PLAN DN-III, until its disappearance was decreed in 2020. Since then, except for the DN-III and in some areas the Marina Plan, there has been no official policy for prompt and expedited support to states and municipalities in the event of natural disasters. We are seeing it now with a Popo on yellow alert 3, with communities that are on the evacuation limit but also with many others that are already seriously affected by the expulsion of ash from the volcano.

The federal government decided that the Fund would disappear and that each federal agency, with its own operational and budgetary capacity, would take charge of the tasks related to its activity in response to disasters. In other words, to go back to how things were until the Fonden was created precisely to solve those conflicts. As we said when that decision was made, what would happen would be inevitable: beyond the good or bad political will, the bureaucratic plots would make it difficult for help to arrive, and each agency would haggle over its resources. The great merit of the Fonden was that resources and aid were distributed centrally and immediately from there.

President López Obrador said that the Fonden was disappeared because it was a nest of corruption. It may be, but then what had to be done was investigate corruption and, if it existed, denounce it and punish it, and allow an instance that had demonstrated its need and effectiveness to continue operating.

As far as we know, there is not a single official from the past prosecuted for mishandling Fonden resources, which did arrive on time in disaster areas. What we know is that since 2020 aid has not reached those affected by natural disasters. We have had to cover several of them and, except for the presence of the army, help can take weeks to arrive. We saw it in Tabasco, even in the president’s own land, Macuspana, when we went a month after the start of the 2020 floods, accompanying elements of the Mexican army: people told us that beyond military aid and the state government , the resources and support that in the past were given via the Fonden, this time they had not reached them.

We must insist on one issue: if there was corruption in the fonden, the right thing to do was to denounce it and put an end to it. There are many programs today in which there is corruption or suspicions of it, for example, in those of social support that distribute billions of pesos but that still do not have a certified register of their millions of users, we do not know exactly how much is given and to whom these supports are given. But that’s not why they should disappear. The Fonden clearly should have been preserved.

Of course, in the event of a disaster, the army always arrives or when there are power cuts, the CFE, very efficient in this type of service, but the help for the people or the resources for the states and municipalities to begin to address the damage, no. It seems that what is wanted is that this aid is made clear that it comes from the federal government and its different dependencies, not from municipalities and states, although for that it takes much longer to arrive.

Now the same thing is happening, despite the fact that the Popo has not yet generated the crisis that could generate a larger eruption. But to prevent damage and act quickly, instruments are needed that go beyond the help that military institutions can provide, and for that, centralized resources are needed that are operated effectively and efficiently. Since the Fonden disappeared that has also disappeared.

