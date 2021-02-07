An obese patient with covid-19 treated at the private Estrée clinic in Stains (France) on April 9. Mehdi Chebil / Europa Press

With a growing demand for covid vaccines and an offer that has not yet been consolidated, the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (Sempsph) published this Sunday a proposal with a list of priority population groups to receive immunization, once the next stage is concluded, that of essential personnel, and that of people with medical conditions that pose a risk to covid is completed. This classification – which is not part of the national strategy, but an initiative of the specialists – is headed by four groups: those over 70 years of age, people with three or more comorbidities (hypertension plus overweight plus cholesterol, for example), people with Down syndrome and those who are morbidly obese (a body mass index, the kilos divided by the square of the height in meters, of 40 or more).

Society has established three levels based on the risk of the different groups if they catch the coronavirus, explains José Luis Barranco, from the Sempsph Vaccine Network, and for this they have been based on two factors: that there is a direct relationship ( the worse the disease, the greater the risk of serious consequences from covid) and in the quality of the trials that support this relationship. This methodology is called Rapid Evidence Synthesis, and for this, more than 150 articles published in scientific journals (meta-analysis, clinical trials, etc.) have been reviewed and, in them, “the confidence of the association and the magnitude of the association ”, affirms the Sempsph in a note.

Although the original document only indicates three levels of risk (serious, moderate or low), which would correspond to the hypothetical order in which vaccination would be necessary, Barranco admits that in each of them subcategories could be established depending on the strength of the relationship. And that is what EL PAÍS has done with its recommendations, establishing three subgroups within each group, always bearing in mind that it is not a strict classification, and that there are other factors that must be considered. For example, Barranco mentions the number of people affected by each of the defined characteristics. If there are many in a group, even if the risk is not extreme for each one, it may be advisable to vaccinate them beforehand to avoid overloading the system. It may also happen that in some subgroup there are so few and they are so localized that it is convenient or advantageous to vaccinate them earlier.

The specialist emphasizes that it must be taken into account that this classification is not rigid, and that it is a function of the tests that are known, but also of what is known about this specific condition. For example, the table places those transplanted with hematopoietic progenitors (which is traditionally known as marrow) as in the group most at risk (and, therefore, priority for vaccination), and this despite admitting that they do not There are data from specific clinical trials between the severity of the situation and the coronavirus infection, but even so it is considered that they should be vaccinated.

The problem of lack of data is common to other situations. In these cases, specialists resort to other information such as a history of respiratory infections in these patients or possible interferences between the mechanism of action of the coronavirus and the vaccine with the specific process. For example, the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain, which prepares small guides on whether or not to be vaccinated, when dealing with the case of transplanted patients could only conclude that “it was not expected” that they had problems with immunization, since they were not there are direct data, but, at the same time, an answer must be given to these patients.

At the bottom of the list are people with HIV, traditionally a group at risk for any infection. The explanation is that most of the people with this infection in Spain have it under control; so much so that their immune system is as operational as that of those who do not have the virus, so they are not at greater risk than the rest. Another situation is that of those who have developed AIDS and this causes their defenses to fall, in which case they would enter the group of people with immunodeficiencies.

A career in which everyone wants to have priority On Thursday, World Cancer Day, the vindication of the vaccine for their patients came from the hand of oncologists and hematologists, who consider that the patients they treat should be a priority when the strategy advances to phase and reaches that of people with specific pathologies or conditions. They have not been the only professionals who have advocated for their patients. Pulmonologists, endocrinologists, allergists, immunologists, psychiatric nephrologists have done it … “Ideally, there should be no distinction to be made,” says José Luis Barranco, from the Vaccine Network of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene , which has drawn up a list in which it groups some thirty conditions based on the risk they have if they are not vaccinated against the covid as soon as possible. Virtually all the health workers referred to earlier were right: according to this list, people with cancer, diabetes, obese or transplanted patients should have priority.

