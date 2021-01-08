Nil Cabutí arrived in Barcelona on December 28 after passing through 43 countries and traveling 25,711 km on his bicycle since February 27. It is the last sports ‘madness’ in times of Covid-19 that had the moment The height of challenges during confinement. Here are some examples.

Jumps / Pole in the backyard

Armand Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks, three of the world’s best pertiguistas, challenged each other to see who was able to jump five meters the most times in 30 minutes on the makeshift slopes in their home gardens. The competition was held on May 3 under the supervision of World Athletics. The first two were tied for first place, after making 36 jumps, to just 30 for the American. The idea came from the French Lavillenie, who posted videos jumping (he exceeded 5.61m at home during the pandemic.

Climbing / Touring the entire kitchen

Brooke Raboutou, the American climber already qualified for the Tokyo Games, took advantage of her home kitchen to work her fingers, which are important in her sport. It also has a special wall on one of the walls that it can grab onto. Spanish Alberto Ginés, also classified, did the same on the exterior wall of his house in Extremadura. Another original way to train a very specific sport.

Trail Running / Robinsones on a lost island in Costa Rica

The world champion of trail running, the Dutch but based in Spain Ragna Debats, went to Costa Rica before the pandemic to compete with her husband and daughter. When Spain closed the borders, he decided that he would take advantage of the stay to live an adventure, so he settled on a desert island called Golfito. There, they slept in wooden huts, cooked and discovered nature with a fauna as exotic as it was dangerous, with alligators. A few Robinsons by choice.

Cycling / Kicked Out for His Power

Thomas De Gendt, a Belgian professional cyclist known for running leaks, received an unusual expulsion while training on the stationary bike on the Zwift platform. He surpassed the 550 watt barrier and received a message on his screen: “Either you have not registered as a professional or something is wrong with your machine.” De Gendt gave an account of his red card on the networks: “I have been expelled from a race for my superhuman power.”

Tennis / Andújar and his original serve

Tennis player Pablo Andújar spent confinement at his home in Valencia with his partner, exercising as best he could. But he innovated on the terrace of his house a new variant so as not to lose the mechanics of the serve. He hung a sheet on the clothesline and threw against it, pretending to do so in front of the opponent’s court. The sheet stopped the blow, so at no time was it a risk to other homes. His video went viral because of his imagination.

Athletics / A 10,000 on the tape

The French Yoann Kowal, European champion of 3,000 meters hurdles in Zurich 2014, ran a 10,000 in 28 minutes and 27 seconds on tape, which would be his personal best in the distance. The athlete passed the 3,000 in 8 minutes and 50 seconds, a pace of approximately 2:57 a kilometer. The last 5k he did in 13:47, a pace around 2:45 per km. As reported in their networks, the tape was set at 1% and ran during the 10 kilometers between 20 and 24 km / h.

Marathon / 42 kilometers on a terrace

The Sevillian athlete Luis Muñoz, who lives in New York, set himself the challenge of finishing a marathon on the terrace of his house: on March 26 he completed the feat and shared on his Tik Tok a video of various stages of his original career . Luis traveled 42.23 kilometers on his terrace in a total of four hours, 37 minutes and 43 seconds. The athlete James Campbell also did it, although in this case in his garden.

Push-ups / Semenya beat Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his physical skills during by posting a video in which he did 142 sit-ups in 45 seconds. And he launched a challenge: “Can you beat my record?” The most painful response for his ego came from South African Caster Semenya who recorded an exercise in which she reached 176 sit-ups in the same time. “He did the best he could,” joked the double Olympic 800-meter champion.

Triathlon / Frodeno and his solidarity triplet

The 2008 Olympic triathlon champion Jan Frodeno completed a solidarity ironman at his home in Girona. The German athlete swam 3.86 kilometers in his pool, covered 180 kilometers on a stationary bike and ran a full marathon on a treadmill, in a total of eight hours and 33 minutes. “I asked my wife for permission because she had to take care of our two children throughout the day,” revealed the German with good humor. His effort achieved a support of 200,000 euros donated entirely for the fight against the coronavirus.

Decathlon / Ten home tests in 1 hour

The ten disciplines of the athletic combined. That is to say: the 100 meters, length, weight, height, 400, 110 m hurdles, discus, pole, javelin and 1,500 in just one hour … instead of the usual two days of competition. That was the RFEA’s proposal to make confined Holy Saturday more bearable, all together with the ingenious hashtag #DeCasaThlon. The regulations were thorough and the devices for the launches had to be manufactured by the athletes using elements that they had on hand at home. In addition, since the judges could not travel during the State of Alarm, the strictest honesty of the participants and the communication via Internet of the results were required.