Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 2:32 p.m.

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Viral products have become the daily bread of social networks. Every so often a TikTok account shares an invention that promises to make the lives of those who acquire them much easier. The first gadget that caused a real sensation was the backpack, which allowed you to put enough clothes for a trip in a small space without having to resort to conventional suitcases, and which also complied with the measurements set by airlines for hand luggage. . Then came the hand-held washing machine, capable of cleaning up to a kilogram of light clothing in a matter of minutes. Well, now it is the turn of the travel shelves or folding wardrobe.

The TikTok account @azul_mistico has shared a video testing this new product, which, like the viral backpack, is designed to facilitate the work of packing a suitcase when taking a trip. Its appearance is very similar to that of a bathroom toiletry bag, however once you open it, it unfolds revealing three compartments and a pocket in which it is possible to put different items of clothing. In addition, at its ends it has two hangers to hang them anywhere.

How is it used?



To test this invention, the TikToker shows how she puts in some items of clothing. In total, she manages to fit nine T-shirts, three shirts and four dresses. Once it is full, by folding it it can reduce its size by half and it also has an adjustable strap to make it smaller.

In his video, and to further reduce the size, he leaves the last pocket unused and turns it around and puts the rest of the compartments inside it so that it fits even better inside a suitcase.

#backpackviral #amazonfinds ♬ Woop Baby (Extended Version) – Letherette @azul_mistico ⭐️Testing the Amazon folding wardrobe! ⭐️ Link here 👇🏼 🔗 azulmistico.com/travel (You have to type it in your browser!) This folding shelf has become very viral lately, so I decided to put it to the test 😎 and it turns out that it is the perfect accessory when you hate making and undoing the suitcase or you have a long trip in which you are going to change hotels a lot! For me it has been a salvation so I give it a 10 👌🏼 Have you tried it? #travelsentiktok

A product that is not only useful when preparing luggage, but also to keep it perfectly organized and visible during the trip. When you arrive at your destination, you will only need to unfold this shelf and hang it in the closet that hotel rooms usually have.

This folding wardrobe can be found in different online stores such as Amazon, Shein or Temu and is available in different sizes and colors.