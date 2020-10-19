In recent days, some media have multiplied the questions and testimonies on the way of life, or even to circumvent the curfew put in place for several weeks in a dozen cities where 20 million French people live. We are happy to talk about restaurants and bars whose turnover will fall further after months of reduced activity. Much less is said about their suppliers, including winegrowers and producers of festive products that are tasted with wines likely to leave gourmets with lasting memories. Foie gras is one of them and its best sales take place between now and New Year’s Eve.

According to a CSA survey carried out in November 2019 for the Interprofessional Committee of Foie Gras Palmipeds (CIFOG), 77% of French people consider foie gras as an “essential” product for holiday meals and 92% say they consume it. These figures are all the more revealing as campaigns are often carried out against the force-feeding of palmipeds in the name of the defense of animal welfare. It should be noted in this regard that force-feeding consists of overfeeding ducks or geese for 10 to 14 days in order to make their liver fat. Before this final phase of breeding, the palmiped with foie gras first spent the first two to three weeks of its life as a chick in a building at the right temperature. He then enjoyed 80 days of outdoor living on a grassy course. This is not the case for standard chickens reared for 40 days in the house. Because the place of each animal is constantly shrinking due to its growth in a small space. For cost price reasons, however, it is these first-price chickens which are served almost exclusively in collective catering, starting with school canteens.

A sector that generates 100,000 jobs in France

In France, the foie gras palmipeds sector generates 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. This ranges from hatcheries to the processing industry, including breeders who are mainly family farmers. Some operators keep animals without force-feeding. Others have specialized in this final phase of breeding. They produce corn used for force-feeding and recycle poultry manure to fertilize their fields. They receive the animals in bands and there needs to be a crawl space for a period decided by the sector between the reception of two successive bands. These crawl spaces have become very strict since the contaminations that were caused in recent years by migrating wild animals.

For five years, the French industry has been twice affected by contagious diseases from elsewhere. This was particularly the case with H5N1 during winter 2015-2016, then H5N8 during winter 2016-2017. This has resulted in massive slaughterings to contain the pandemic and in loss of income in all links of the sector. While the health situation has been good for two years, it is the loss of outlets attributable to the coronavirus pandemic that worries the professional managers of the sector this year. Indeed, 40% of the French production of foie gras is consumed in restaurants while 15% is exported. As a result, 55% is consumed by households at home. But this consumption is not regular. The end of year celebrations, as well as Easter to a lesser extent, are the festive moments most favorable to the consumption of foie gras.

Promote and sell all poultry parts

For all these reasons, CIFOG is launching a double advertising campaign this year to promote the sale of all parts of the duck or goose carcass. It started with the confit and will be replaced by the foie gras in a month. While the liver can be sold semi-cooked or canned, duck breast is better valued as fresh meat for grilling and out-of-home catering is its main outlet. As it was necessary to reduce the number of bands of palmipeds with foie gras this year in order not to have too large volumes of liver in stock, duck breasts have found a taker so far on the fresh market.

But the same is not true for the other parts of poultry such as the thighs, sleeves and neck. Sold in confit or integrated into canned cassoulet, these pieces are currently seeing their stocks increase. Hence an advertising campaign that has just started via spots on the main radio stations in the country to promote these songs to households. The CIFOG press kit provides the following details on this subject: “Confisage is a traditional method of preserving meat. After salting, the meat of fattened goose or duck is cooked and then preserved in its fat, this fat avoiding contact with oxygen (…) The name Confit d’oie or Confit de duard is reserved for goose products. or e duck fattened by force-feeding ”.

A practice discovered in Egypt 4,500 years ago

Finally, it should be noted that the practice of force-feeding began in Egypt about 4,500 years ago. The Egyptians had observed by killing these wild animals to eat them that these birds overfed in order to have sufficient energy to successfully migrate to Europe. They then discovered that the volume of the liver increased considerably during this period of preparation for the big trip. Should we then have a bad conscience when tasting a slice of foie gras accompanied by Jurançon, Sauternes, Vouvray, Pinot Gris or Muscat à petits grains in an agreement between the food and wine depending on the region where this foie gras is produced? The answer is up to each and every one of us.

Gerard Le Puill