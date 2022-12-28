More than 200 vehicles have been involved in an accident in China’s Zhengzhou city. Thick fog would have caused the massive rear-end collision on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge, which connects Zhengzhou to nearby Xinxiang by crossing the Yellow River. According to local authorities there is at least one dead. The bridge was closed to traffic and more than 10 teams of firefighters intervened on the spot to free the people trapped inside the vehicles.



01:41