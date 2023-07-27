Of Silvia Turin

A new study measured the “cognitive fog” of 3,000 people two years after infection — comparable to the effect of increasing age by 10 years. But no decline in those who felt fully recovered after the virus

New evidence that long-term symptoms of Covid they can be too cognitive and significantly impair i mental processes.

I study The effect «brain foghas been described other times (we talked about it HERE, ed

): now a new study of the King’s College from London, published in eClinical Medicineconfirms it.

Researchers looked at the mental performance of a group of 3,000 people participating in the COVID Symptom Study Biobank. Through 12 tasks, memory, attention, reasoning, processing speed and motor control were tested in two rounds of cognitive tests that took place in 2021 and 2022.

The results The participants whose test scores were lower were the ones who manifested virus-related symptoms of longer duration (12 weeks or more), ongoing symptoms (Long Covid) and/or more severe infection. In these people, falling ill with Covid cognitively had an effect of a size comparable to a 10 year aging and tests did not improve between cyclesnine months after and almost two years after infection (average time among all subjects).

Instead the people who they felt completely healed after the infection they had scores similar to those who had not contracted the virus and this even if they had had symptoms for several months and could be considered affected by Long Covid.