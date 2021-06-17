Charles William Alcock was rather worried. The fog did not want to get up and from one side of the field to the other you just couldn’t see each other. Imagine the four thousand people who had come to watch the show: they could imagine it, playing with their imagination. It was then that Alcock went to Mr. Keay and asked to postpone the start for a quarter of an hour. “Let’s hope fifteen minutes is enough. Now a little wind blows, maybe this damned haze will go away.”