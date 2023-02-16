Having evaluated the checklists drawn up by the Environmental Delegates, the Commission has decided to award recognition to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the commitment and attention to environmental issues, placed both in the organization of the Women’s European Cup event and in supporting the IMF in various sustainability initiatives, among which the project to offset the entire CO2 production of the CIV 2021 championship stands out, called CIV Green.

The official awarding of the Prize was held today during the press conference to present the 2023 season of the Misano World Circuit, which was attended, among others, by the IMF President Giovanni Copioli, the President of Santa Monica Spa Luca Colaiacovo and MWC Managing Director Andrea Albani.

The Misano World Circuit obtained the award at the end of a careful selection, by the Environment Commission, which involved four other deserving associations: the Ceva and Ponte San Giovanni Moto Clubs (organizers of two Assoluti Enduro races), the MC Bergamo (Enduro Major) and MC A. Fagioli (Italian Motocross Pro).

Giovanni Copioli, IMF President: “Environmental sustainability is a very topical issue that the Italian Motorcycle Federation considers of the utmost importance for all its activities. I therefore thank the Misano World Circuit for its profuse commitment to putting actions and projects into practice which have given excellent results from this point of view. I also applaud all the organizers who have shown sensitivity on this issue, which is crucial for the future of motorcycling. Already today there are really numerous Moto Clubs, organizers and members capable of adopting actions aimed at safeguarding the environment and I am sure that in the future this sensitivity will grow further”.

Luca Colaiacovo, President of Santa Monica SpA: “We are proud of the recognition of the IMF which, with its authoritative Commission, has taken over the activity of MWC of the activities aimed at the environmental sustainability of its business. In recent months we have earned the ISO 2021 certification from TÜV SÜD for the sustainable management system of events, the only motorsport facility in Italy accredited by the prestigious body, in addition to the FIA ​​Three Stars. They are not goals, but stages of a journey started in recent years together with the entire motorsport system and which involves all the players and in particular the whole circuit team who make it possible with sensitivity and skills. We will continue with commitment to develop new actions already this year, with an ever sensitive attention to the territory”.