He ranks with such great animation directors as Disney, Avery and Norstein. His grandiose feature films were never focused on commercial success – but almost invariably became box office hits, and not only in his native Japan. Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Chihiro, Nausicaa have found admirers both among children and among adults. Today, January 5, the great Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki turns 80 – Izvestia pays tribute to the master.

Originally from childhood

Like many other creators of Japanese pop culture of the twentieth century – you can remember at least Yoko Ono, at least Haruki Murakami – Miyazaki comes from a wealthy family. The explanation is simple – actors, artists, musicians in the traditional society did not enjoy special respect, only wealthy and, most importantly, quite “Western” parents could allow their offspring to engage in such a frivolous and partially indecent trade. Such was the father of the future artist and director, the director of the family factory for the production of spare parts for aviation (the owner was Hayao’s uncle), and, even more so, his mother.

Mrs. Miyazaki was an intellectual, but at the same time a strict mother (“our mother had four boys – but no one dared to object to her,” Hayao later recalled). Despite a serious illness (Dola suffered from bone tuberculosis and was bedridden for some time), she managed to find both the right words and their correct intonation. Subsequently, the healing of his mother, almost miraculous in the eyes of young Hayao, became the basis for “My Neighbor Totoro”; however, as he himself admitted, the stern captain Dora from Laputa’s Flying Castle is based even more on the character of her mother.

Shot from the cartoon “Laputa Sky Castle” Photo: kinopoisk.ru

Thanks to his father, the boy was fond of aviation from childhood – formidable and beautiful flying machines were the main theme of his drawings. However, the dream of flying was destined to remain in the drawings, cartoons and, of course, in the name of his famous studio, taken in honor of the Italian seaplane of the 1920s. The fascination with airplanes was all-consuming: at first, young Hayao, who tried to imitate the famous mangaka artists of the time, did not really succeed in depicting people.

The boy stubbornly studied the craft, not forgetting about the “main” study – after graduating from school, Hayao entered the prestigious Gakushuin University (three emperors of Japan studied there – the current one, his father and his grandfather), which he graduated with diplomas in economics and political science. However, immediately after receiving his education, Miyazaki completely devoted himself to what he loved and went to work as an artist at the Toei Animation studio.

Moving pictures

Released in 1958, the cartoon “The Panda and the Magic Serpent”, one of the first experiments in transferring manga aesthetics to the movie screen, called anime, was a revelation for Hayao. He realized that his destiny was not in the continuation of the tradition of drawn stories, but in the “revival” of his drawings. Here it is necessary to understand that the genealogy of manga, literally “bizarre sketches”, in Japan goes back to the depths of time, the very first series of pictures was drawn back in the XII century by the Buddhist monk Kakuya (and is still kept as the greatest value in the monastery where he lived) … After the Meiji revolution, when the Japanese became acquainted with Western culture, among other wonders, European and American comics, which were gaining popularity, were brought into the country. Mangaka adopted the techniques of gaijin art, intertwining them with the traditional technique of ukiyo-e prints (which, in turn, inspired the impressionists in faraway France).

Photo: kinopoisk.ru Poster for the cartoon “The Legend of the White Snake” directed by Taiji Yabushita

A new stage in the development of manga happened after the end of World War II, with another tide of American comics and another rethinking by the Land of the Rising Sun of its place in the world. The forced abandonment of the ideology of militarism and the consequences of the bombing of Japan by American aircraft (everyone knows about Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but relatively few outside Japan remember the bombing of Tokyo on March 10, 1945, when more than 100 thousand people were killed in a firestorm) equally strongly influenced the post-war youth. Note that in the interval between the wars, manga was actively used by the official propaganda of the empire to glorify the samurai valor.

In the new Japan, the heroes of most mangaka remained full of fighting spirit (within the limits allowed by the occupation administration), but Miyazaki, who himself survived a massive air raid at the age of four on the city of Utsunomiya, where his family was evacuated from the suburbs of Tokyo, with all his love for drawing military aircraft, was drawn to almost a naive sense of kindness and harmony.

Totoro and others

“Years of study”, when Miyazaki, with hard constant work, developed his own style lasted for almost two decades. All this time he worked as an animator on cartoons and printed manga collections, until 1971 for Toei Animation, then at his own studio “A Pro”, created with friend, co-author, screenwriter and producer Isao Takahata.

Frame from the cartoon “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Winds” Photo: kinopoisk.ru

Finally, in 1985, Miyazaki and Takahata opened a new studio that brought them worldwide fame, Ghibli. The first film of the new studio, however, is usually considered the epic “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Winds”, released a year before the official opening. Miyazaki’s full-length work became a blockbuster at home (over 1.5 billion yen in box office only) and showed astonished viewers and critics a whole new side of manga art.

The story of the war-torn post-apocalyptic world, in which the title character lives, was strikingly different from children’s “toothless” cartoons, and from the exaggerated deliberate violence in the usual Japanese audience of adult anime. For the first time, Miyazaki’s environmental concerns also emerged in Nausicaa – the entire film, in fact, serves as a warning about the danger of excessive human interference in the affairs of nature. Nausicaä earned Miyazaki national acclaim — and the first Animage award.

The next work of the director, the official debut of “Ghibli”, the tape “Laputa’s Flying Castle” based on very distant motives of Swift’s works accurately captured the eternal interests of young viewers at all times: there were adventures, pirates, and mysterious artifacts. But the main – although not immediately happened – Miyazaki’s triumph was My Neighbor Totoro, released in 1988. The story of children and the spirit of the forest, unfolding in the bucolic legend of Japan in the 1950s by the 1980s, was not immediately appreciated by the public. At the box office, the film initially flopped, but after being released on videotapes, it became extremely popular. Moreover, it was with “Totoro” that Miyazaki’s fame outside of Japan began.

Frame from the cartoon “My Neighbor Totoro” Photo: kinopoisk.ru

The director’s next films were eagerly awaited all over the world – and waited for a long time, because Miyazaki stubbornly rejected new technologies and continued to draw his films by hand, like in the Disney era. At the same time, he almost never works according to a ready-made script: “when I start working on a film, I do not have a ready-made story. I just don’t have time for this. It develops when I start to paint ”, – explained he’s after the release of Spirited Away.

The wait has always paid off for both viewers and distributors – despite Miyazaki’s stubborn reluctance to follow the correct recipes for commercial success, all of his films since Totoro have invariably grossed the box office. Moreover, “Princess Mononoke” in 1997 in general topped the list of the most profitable films in the Japanese box office, losing position only to “Titanic”. And in 2003, what any “filmmaker” dreams of happened: the film “Spirited Away” won the Academy Award for Best Animated Work.

Shot from the cartoon “Spirited Away” Photo: kinopoisk.ru

The flight continues

The Wind Rises (2013), which Miyazaki announced as his last film, earned him another Oscar nomination and furious controversy among viewers and critics. The main character of the film is the famous Japanese aircraft designer Jiro Horikoshi, the creator of one of the most successful fighters of the Second World War Mitsubishi A6M Zero. Miyazaki’s father’s firm produced spare parts for this car as well, but the figure of the hero seemed to many too ambiguous – “why not shoot a romantic melodrama about Willie Messerschmitt,” one critic sarcastically noted. However, the film, although it did not receive an Academy Award, was a great success at the box office.

Shot from the cartoon “The Wind Rises” Photo: kinopoisk.ru

For the director himself, the tape aimed at an adult audience became an attempt to figure out: can a talented and kind person at heart be in the service of the forces of evil? “I am against atomic energy. But when I watched the press conference of the Fukushima nuclear power plant engineers, I saw in them the same purity of soul that I portrayed in Jiro Horikoshi. The problems of our civilization are so complex that we cannot just put a cross in a circle and say “yes” or “no” “, – spoke Miyazaki in an interview after the release of Vetra.