Dubai (Etihad)

The Flying Duff Academy, the pioneering and first-of-its-kind squash facility in Dubai, has revealed the launch of the Flying Duff Champions League, designed to boost competition in Dubai’s vibrant squash community.

The new league is supported by the Squash Federation and the Dubai Sports Council, and provides an ideal opportunity for players of all levels to test their skills and develop their talents through matches that will be held in 12 locations across Dubai.

The Champions League includes competitions for singles, and others for teams, which in turn are launched in three classifications: silver (beginners), gold (amateur) and platinum (professionals), with weekly matches throughout the season, starting from November 16, with the participation of teams consisting of at least seven registered players. Home and away matches are played, while the Singles category includes players of all levels who want to participate.

Commenting on this topic, Kenzi Al Dafrawi, founder of The Flying Duff Academy, previously ranked 22 in the women’s category, said: “At The Flying Duff Academy, we seek to promote the popularity of squash in Dubai and consolidate its presence within the sports scene in the UAE, and we are pleased with the level of interest and skill shown by the players in This sport, which we have seen since the opening of the academy a year ago, prompted us to launch a new league that provides players with the opportunity to compete on a regular basis.