Chiavari – What’s new this summer? It’s called Fly Shark. It is a “dinghy with wings”, a hydro-amphibious deltamotor that Volopuro Asd, a flight school based in Arona, on Lake Maggiore, has landed in Tigullio for the first time.

After its debut, on the weekend of June 2nd, in the port of Chiavari, the flying dinghy will be available to tourists and anyone wishing to experience emotions and thrills at high altitude, flying over the Tigullio, as explained by Fabrizio Bedana, president and teacher of the Volopuro school.

«Just join our association and, with 100 euros, it will be possible to fly for about half an hour on an ultralight seaplane to Ala Delta, enjoying a fantastic panorama from an unusual height, however, by law, never higher than 300 meters – says Bedana -. These are absolutely safe flights. The dinghy, 4 meters long, can accommodate two people: the instructor and the passenger, seated on a structure that recalls that of the tandem». The aircraft, explains Bedana, «is the technological offspring of a vehicle that was already functioning in the 1990s. Together with Alfonso Bove we founded an aeronautical construction company based in Busto Arsizio and, thanks to progress, new materials on the market and advanced manufacturing systems, we revisited and perfected the already existing model of the flying dinghy. It is now a Millennium machine which, compared to the first versions, is certainly safer, more maneuverable and more performing. Another of the peculiarities is that it is entirely made in Italy while, in the past, parts made in various foreign countries were assembled».

The ultralights in Ala Delta are located in Chiavari, from the exit corridor of the boats, in the port; in Lavagna and Sestri Levante.