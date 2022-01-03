Vaccination campaign against the influenza virus in Terrassa. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

The Israeli Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday to the EFE agency that they had detected the first simultaneous contagion of flu and coronavirus in their country. The patient was an unvaccinated pregnant woman who was discharged on December 30 after being treated for mild symptoms associated with the infection.

Despite the novelty in Israel, this coinfection, dubbed fluron, by merging the names of the two viruses (flu is flu in English), has been observed since the beginning of the pandemic. “It has been given a lot of hype, but the co-infection with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 was already seen at the beginning [de la pandemia] and it is now being seen in several countries, including Spain ”, points out the researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology (CSIC) in Madrid. If so many cases have not been registered, it may be, in part, because due to the measures adopted to combat the coronavirus such as the mask or social distance, the flu circulated little last year. Now, “it is normal that these cases may appear with the relaxation of measures,” continues Zúñiga.

In Spain, a team of researchers from the Hospital Clínico San Carlos de Madrid, published the first case of simultaneous infection in April 2021, almost a year ago. That case was observed in a woman admitted on January 18, 2020, a month before the appearance of the first official cases in mainland Spain. According to the study authors, the influenza A epidemic that winter was able to mask the first cases of coronavirus.

For now, “the effect that coinfection may have in terms of the severity of the disease is largely unknown,” explains Zúñiga, who justifies by this uncertainty the insistence on “vaccinating the vulnerable population with both.” In May 2020, A study published by doctors from the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona from the observation of four cases concluded that the course of the disease was not different from other cases of covid.

If flu cases increase this year, larger and more conclusive studies can be carried out on the effects of that specific simultaneous infection. During the influenza A pandemic, for example, some analysis found that co-infection with rhinoviruses, the viruses that cause the common cold, caused milder illness than other coronaviruses (other than SARS CoV-2) such as those that cause colds.

The microbiologist at the University Hospital of A Coruña and spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), María del Mar Tomás, has explained to Europa Press that cases of simultaneous infection of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, generically called flurone, is something common because the two viruses are found in the environment and can join: “The covid enters through the ACE2 receptor of the eukaryotic cell and the influenza virus enters through the receptors with sialic acid and if the two viruses they are, because the contagion takes place ”.

Tomás has reaffirmed that it is not a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 and neither is it a new virus. He does agree with Zúñiga on the need to pay special attention to people who are not vaccinated against either virus: “Unvaccinated people should be alert.”

