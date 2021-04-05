This fall, the City’s largest vaccination campaign, that of coronavirus, will be crossed by another, the flu. Although these days the local health policy is aimed at the immunization of health personnel and the elderly against COVID, in parallel the authorities are preparing the operation to start the free flu vaccination for +65, babies between 6 and 24 months, pregnant and postpartum women, health personnel and people who have chronic diseases or risk. In these hours the team of the Ministry of Health defines the details of this process that involves more than a million neighbors.

The vaccination will be carried out in the CeSACs (Health and Community Action Centers) and public hospitals; also, there will be a vehicle post in Costa Salguero. Although not yet defined, a first stage of vaccination could start Monday, April 12. In the coming days the City will set up a website so that people can register. One option is that, as with COVID vaccination, shifts are granted after registration.

Last year – with the country in total confinement – vaccination began at Easter, on April 9. And although there was much more uncertainty regarding COVID, people went en masse to the authorized positions. It was organized in 80 posts -community centers and even churches, so as not to interfere with hospitals and health centers – distributed in the 15 communes. And to prevent queues or crowds from forming, a schedule linked to the last number of the document.

.Among older and younger adults it also applies the pneumococcal vaccine, what can happen at the same time than the flu shot.

According to a preview of Clarion, and depending on the current COVID vaccination schedule -priority for the elderly and health personnel-, influenza vaccination will be promoted in a first stage, mainly for babies and pregnant women and postpartum women. These groups are not being massively vaccinated against the coronavirus neither here nor in other regions.

The flu vaccine is free for those over 65, pregnant boys and girls between 6 and 24 months. Photo: Mario Quinteros

It happens that adults are now taking turns for vaccination against coronavirus and flu vaccination it cannot overlap.

Although there are no studies on this, it is not recommended that the COVID and influenza vaccines be given at the same time. Because although there is still no documentation that evidences contraindications, the health authorities are advising allow 15 days between vaccines. “According to the bibliography, the Covid-19 vaccination must be differentiated by at least 15 days from any other vaccination. Since it is a new vaccine, the two cannot be given together. This precaution must be taken due to the interactions that may occur. each other and that they do not know each other, “they explain from the health area.

The 15 days of distance between the application of the Covid vaccine and the influenza vaccine must be taken into account regardless of whether they have been vaccinated with the first or second dose; for a health strategy and to advance immunization, the authorities agreed on postpone the application of the second dose.

“This strategy is very important because it somehow simplifies the application of the anti-flu, it removed the doubts. Because, on the other hand, the Covid vaccination varies a lot in each district. In the City the registration for Covid is opened as the arrival of the vaccines, with which the neighbors have some certainty that they Allows you to plan when to apply the flu. Not in other districts and this can raise concerns “, explained the infectious disease doctor Hebe Vázquez, from the Foundation Center for Infectious Studies (Funcei, by Dr. Daniel Stamboulian).

In addition to the flu vaccine in older adults and younger than 24 months, those that prevent pneumococcus are applied.

Vázquez recommends older adults give priority to the Covid vaccine, However, he warns that influenza immunization is vital in all priority groups: “For example, in pregnant, because it lowers the risk of complications and is a way to prevent the influenza virus in the newborn. The greatest circulation occurs in winter, so those people who belong to the groups in which the application is recommended have to schedule the application and think that this vaccine prevents complications and death “, Vázquez concluded.

With the Covid campaign as a priority, PAMI also did not start vaccinating its members. But as they confirmed to Clarion agency sources, it would work the same as last year, with an ordering scheme by the last number of the DNI; basically to avoid crowding or long waits. In the next few hours they will announce the dates for the 2021 campaign.

On the other hand, many private effectors have already begun to apply the vaccines. They are private hospitals, such as German or Italian, or vaccination centers that are already granting shifts. Although, in general, prepaid and social works cover the application, the price fluctuates between $ 1,700 and $ 2,400. For example, the Italian this year will vaccinate its population in the 140 pharmacies who are part of the hospital care network; In this way, they reduce the impact of the movement of people inside the institution, which is also assigned to vaccinate against the coronavirus.

Vaccines in boys

Another campaign included the one that included boys and girls aged 5 and 6 and those who are 11. It is estimated that there are 80,600 minors with these ages, and last year, between September and October, they also attended the vaccinations. The posts were also organized by linking the last number of documents. The ones that have 5 and 6 years receive the triple viral, triple bacterial and Salk. While 11-year-old boys and girls receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, triple acellular bacterial and meningococcal.

SC