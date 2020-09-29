The higher the flu vaccination rate among the population over 65 years of age, the fewer infections, hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19. That is the conclusion of a study carried out by the Monzino heart center in Milan and whose results were published in the scientific journal ‘Vaccines’. The researchers compared the evolution of the pandemic in the various regions of Italy during the first wave last spring. They argue that nearly 2,000 lives could have been saved for every additional percentage point of the population over 65 that had been vaccinated. Nearly 80,000 infections, more than 2,500 hospitalizations and 350 admissions to intensive care units have also been prevented.

The conclusion of this scientific study reinforces the hypothesis that the flu vaccine can help prevent the spread of covid-19. That is why both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the health authorities of various countries encourage the most vulnerable population to get vaccinated, especially this year, to also help prevent the collapse of the hospital system. “It would be important to encourage coverage as much as possible among people over 65,” claimed Mauro Amato, a researcher at the Monzino heart center and one of the study authors. Together with other scientists, he compared the percentage of the elderly population vaccinated against the flu in each Italian region with four data from the pandemic: the number of infected, hospitalized, admitted to the ICU and died due to the coronavirus. ‘All analyzes confirmed that the spread rates and severity of the Sars-CoV-2 virus are inversely proportional to the influenza vaccination rate. Less vaccines, more covid-19, “said Amato in a statement.

Rome plans to buy almost 18 million doses to supply free to risk groups



Italy plans to buy almost 18 million doses of these recommended drugs from 6 months of age and provided there are no medical contraindications. They are expected to be provided free of charge to those over 60, chronically ill, health workers, pregnant women and children aged between 6 months and 6 years. In 2019 only 18% of Italians were vaccinated against the flu, a percentage destined to increase exponentially this year. However, experts criticize the health authorities for not supplying more doses to pharmacies, where they can be bought by citizens who are not considered at risk population.