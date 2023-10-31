Of Silvia Turin

A US study found an association between numerous vaccinations routinely prescribed to the elderly (anti-flu, against Herpes Zoster or pneumonia), and a reduced risk of developing the disease and related dementias

In addition to specific benefits, choose to get vaccinated against the flu could lead to another great benefit: reducing the risk of developing dementias such as Alzheimer’s

Related studies have been ongoing for years and concern not only the flu vaccine, but also other routine vaccines (like the one against Herpes Zoster or pneumonia). The latest one conducted by the group coordinated by Paul E. Schulz, professor of neurology and director of the Center for Neurocognitive Disorders at the McGovern Medical School of UTHealth Houston, published in September on Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease: Scientists monitored the onset of Alzheimer’s in a group of people aged over 65 who had joined the routine vaccination campaign in the USA.

For example, for vaccines againstshingles the researchers compared two groups of the same number of subjects each: the first vaccinated and the second not. Among those vaccinated, after 8 years 25% less had developed Alzheimer’s.

Same type of comparison with the vaccine against tetanus/diphtheria and whooping cough: 30% less of Alzheimer’s patients and the 27% less with vaccination against pneumonia (anti-pneumococcal).