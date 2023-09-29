The Regions are moving like a leopard, but the flu has already arrived in Italy. It is also possible to immunize against Covid at the same time

The flu vaccination campaign is starting in two Italian regions these days. Lombardy has chosen a click day

(with reservation required HERE, ed) to get to vaccinate, Sunday 1 October, over 60s, children aged 2 to 6, pregnant women, healthcare workers, members of the police force, local police, firefighters, teachers and school staff. From 2 October the vaccination will be extended to healthcare workers, hospital patients and RSA guests from October 16th to all those belonging to the categories for which vaccination is recommended, always with reservation via the Region’s website.

In Lazio the campaign gets underway Monday 2 October mainly for the over 60s, frail people and children up to 6 years old. The other Regions they will follow in circles in mid-Octobergiven that every year each body independently decides through tenders which vaccines to purchase (among the products authorized by the Italian Medicines Agency, Aifa), how many doses to provide and who (between vaccination centres, pharmacies, general practitioners and paediatricians) will have to administer them.

The flu vaccine it changes formulation every year to be updated on circulating viral strains and their mutations: formulations are currently available in Italy quadrivalent which contain two type A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and two type B viruses.

The flu has already arrived in our country, in advance, it was isolated on Wednesday at the University of Parma on a sample taken from a four-month-old infant. It’s not easy to predict what it will be the trend annual number of infections, whether massive or limited: some estimates suggest a lower impact in 2023-2024 compared to last year and confirmation would also come from Australia (which acts as a litmus test when winter ends there), which recorded a flu season medium entity (in Italy it would mean around 5 million sick people). However, influenza and the pneumonia associated with it remain classified among the top ten leading causes of death in Italy and above all are dangerous for some categories of people.

This is why vaccination recommended and offered free of charge: to the over 60s, pregnant women, children between 6 months and 6 years, frail and immunosuppressed subjects, health and social-health personnel and other categories of workers (such as the police force and firefighters). Some Regions, based on availability, also offer the vaccine free of charge to other categories (in Lombardy children up to 13 years of age can get it with the pediatrician of their choice).

The administration includes a single dose (to be repeated annually). Everyone can receive the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, in body sites and with different syringes. Some Regions, for example, also recommend vaccination against pneumococcal pneumonia to the elderly it will be possible for everyone to receive the updated anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine at the same time depending on the vaccination calendars of the individual Regions. In particular, it has been confirmed, even in the most recent scientific studies, that the co-administration of the influenza vaccine and the anti-Covid vaccine has not led to a lower immune response or an increase in the rate of adverse events compared to the administration of a single preparation for time.

All recommendations and indications obviously apply in the absence of specific contraindications which the competent doctor evaluates from time to time.