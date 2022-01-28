For the second consecutive winter, there is hardly any flu in the Region of Murcia or in the rest of Spain. The sentinel surveillance system with which Public Health monitors the evolution of the different respiratory viruses has detected only one case of influenza among the 185 samples selected for analysis in the Microbiology service�
Adif technicians will meet with residents of Torrecilla and Campillo to study the water passages of the Corridor tracks in Lorca
Works on the AVE platform in Tercia, in a photo from December. / jaime insa / agmThe Government delegate supervises...
Leave a Reply