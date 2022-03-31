Of

Influenza 2022: in recent weeks the incidence has increased in all age groups, especially under 5 years. Pregliasco: Temperature changes and relaxation of anti Covid restrictions facilitate infections

The flu returned. After two years of almost total absence due to the rigid lockdown and restrictions to fight Covid and after a viral season marked, again this year, by very low indices, starting from the first week of March there was a increase in flu-like syndromes which today mark aincidence of 4.76 cases per thousand assisted. Under the age of five, the incidence rises to 14.82 cases per thousand. The presence of flu viruses is also growing: in the last week, in fact, 32% of the swabs analyzed by the InfluNet surveillance network tested positive for influenza viruses, all type A. They were 25% last week and less than 2 % in previous weeks with a seasonal average of 7.2% from the start of surveillance.

Over 5 million cases since the beginning of the season The estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are about 282,000, for a total of about 5,080,000 cases since the start of surveillance. Last year the total estimated cases had been less than half this week (the eleventh of the year), stopping at a total of 2,168,000 cases. In the 2019-20 season (the last in which a seasonal epidemic of flu-like syndromes was observed, before the arrival of Covid), in this same week, the incidence level was equal to 4.05 cases per thousand assisted less than that observed in the current season (4.76). See also How Does Shea Butter Lighten Skin?

The children Drivers of the recovery of influenza infections are children under five years of age: in this age group in the week from 14 to 20 March an iincidence of 14.82 cases per thousand (compared to 11.82 the previous week). But the incidence also increases in the other age groups: 6.94 cases per thousand in the 5-14 year class (compared to 5.06 in the previous week); 4.45 in the 15-64 range (compared to 3.62); 1.77 in over-65s (compared to 1.55).

The thresholds Despite the increase in the last few days, the alarm threshold is still far off. There are in fact four levels: 3.16 cases per thousand assisted (baseline level), 9.37 (low intensity), 14.37 (medium intensity), 17.36 (high intensity), over 17.36 (very high intensity) .

Thermal shocks and relaxation But what happened? Why is the flu curve growing right now when flu season is typically ending? It is actually not unusual to see one small wave in springalready successful says the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. The first phase of the flu season recorded an atypical beginning with young children heavily affected by the respiratory syncytial virus that can cause bronchiolitis, so much so that there were many hospitalizations, observes virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. After this blaze, while the Covid curve was going up, the flu curve lowered, which today has regained strength due to the temperature changes typical of the season but above all due to the general relaxation after two years of pandemic, the reduced restrictions, the less use masks and smart working. The opportunities for socializing have increased, consequently the opportunities for contagion both from Covid and from the flu are also growing. See also Acute myeloid leukemia, a new cure developed

In the United States In the United States, too, there was a late rise in the pandemic flu curve. According to the last Cdc report the number of hospital admissions reported for influenza increased every week for the past seven weeks. The report estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 3.1 million flu diseases, 31,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths from flu (versus one average of 9 million, 140 thousand hospitalizations and 12 thousand deaths in the last ten years). Some schools have even had to close for the lack of bedridden staff from the flu.