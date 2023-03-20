The Valle del Jerte, in the north of the province of Cáceres, hosts during these days one of the most anticipated moments of the year, the Cherry Blossom Festival, declared of National Tourist Interest. An event that was held for the first time in 1972 and that this year commemorates its 50th anniversary. The festivity, which started last Friday, will last until April 1 with different activities, musical performances, and hiking routes, which will accompany the spectacle of flowering. From the Valle del Jerte tourist office they hope that throughout the festival more than 70,000 visitors will come to this area of ​​Extremadura from different parts of the national territory, mainly from Madrid and Andalusia, but also from other countries such as France or Portugal.

According to Esperanza Izquierdo, a tourist office technician, predicts that during the flowering period on weekends hotel occupancy will be 100%, while on weekdays reservations will be around 70%. Tourism, together with agriculture and cherry processing, are the economic engines of the area. From different institutions and organizations they ask visitors that when they go out into the mountains to visit the flowering, they do not tear branches from the trees or remove flowers, since it damages the development of the tree and its subsequent harvesting.

The Valle del Jerte is a “window for the rest of Extremadura to be known”. This is what the tourist promoters of the area say, who explain that once the visitor arrives at this place, they are surprised at what flowering means. The cherry trees are seen on a slope, favored by the terraces built by its inhabitants over the years, which makes the site a unique postcard. Once all the trees are boiling, the image resembles a snowy mountain due to the whitish color of the flower.

Cherry blossoms in the Valle del Jerte.

From the Commonwealth of Valle del Jerte, its president, José Ramón Herrero, estimates that between the last week of March and the first of April the key moment of the flowery season will be reached, but everything will depend on the weather “which can change everything at once.” day to another”. Herrero explains it for those who have never seen the place: “Imagine two million cherry trees blooming, on a piece of land made of stone terraces, in a valley with two slopes, which seem to be covered in snow.” Those interested in attending this appointment will be able to check the state of flowering with data updated daily from the blog and the website of the Mancomunidad del Valle del Jerte. This area in the north of Extremadura, in addition to attracting visitors during the festival, attracts tourists throughout the year for its adventure activities or for its natural gorges, which are visited in summer to cool off the heat.

From the tourism sector they assure that the pandemic has changed the way visitors organize themselves. “Before they did it with a lot of foresight, currently the reservations arrive at the last minute,” explains the Valle del Jerte Tourism Association. Its president, Leticia Romero, adds that other places that have cherry trees are trying to take advantage of this moment, but what is unique about the area is the enclave where the trees are.

The Valle del Jerte brings together a population of about 11,000 inhabitants. Of them, 90% depend on their agricultural resources, between cherry picking and companies dedicated to transformation, as well as businesses related to the service sector, hotels, rural houses or catering establishments.

A “natural wonder” that feeds an entire region

For Sonsoles Blanco, a cooperative worker in the region, the cherry trees accompany her on a day-to-day basis: “They are very important to us because they are the ones that move the valley, we have grown with them and they feed the region. It is important that nature is pampered and taken care of”. One of the farmers in the area is Ángel Prieto. “I was born under a cherry tree and I’m still there; It is a nice place to live, but it is difficult to work”, he highlights. This farmer considers it difficult for outsiders to understand the feeling that the inhabitants of the region have towards this “natural wonder”. The star cherry, he explains, is the Jerte cherry, although its problem is its large size, which is why they are investigating “to be able to transfer this quality to a smaller cherry.”

Mónica Tierno, general director of the Valle del Jerte Association, which brings together small farmers in the region to gain “strength”, reports that they sell between 16 and 20 million kilos of cherries per campaign, which gives them “financial muscle to invest in innovation and processes for its development”.

In addition to the landscape, the Cherry Blossom Festival will offer an extensive program of activities that includes tastings, street theater, traditional markets, commented routes, craft workshops, exhibitions, storytelling and children’s activities, and musical performances by folklore groups such as Las sparks.