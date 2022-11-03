Mexico.- One of the most famous flowers in Mexico is the cempasuchi flowerl, since its primary use is to decorate the Day of the Dead, But also has many benefits and medicinal uses that maybe you didn’t know.

This flower of vivid colors and incomparable aromahelp from the digestive ailmentseven fevers and diseases respiratory, as well as skin problems.

The cempohualxochit (twenty flowers or several flowers) can beand drink in infusions, prepare skin masks and is also very famous in gastronomy, as well as being a good natural colorant.

For hundreds of years, this plant has been used asor natural remedy, but not only its leaves, but also its root and its branches.

help in skin problems such as warts, rashes and sores, among others.

While for Stomach problems they recommend it with abdominal pain, intestinal parasites, indigestion, diarrhea, colic, liver conditions, bile, vomiting, indigestion.

Also, it is good for toothache and they say it helps you lose weight, well, it was confirmed that its properties help deflate the stomach, so the abdomen looks flatter.

And it also helps to respiratory diseases such as cough, fever, flu and bronchitis; besides being good for treating conjunctivitis and sore eyes externally.

The cempasuchil flower It has many uses, either in fomentation, in hot baths, spread or inhaled.