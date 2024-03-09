The eastern region of the country witnessed rainfall of heavy to moderate intensity, which led to the flow of valleys and the closure of a number of roads and tunnels, as a result of the accumulation of rainwater there. The specialized teams affiliated with the municipalities of the Eastern Region worked to distribute their vehicles and equipment to areas that witness accumulations of rainwater, in the internal and main streets and residential areas, to prevent water from entering homes and enhance the flow of traffic.

Fujairah Police intensified the deployment of security and traffic patrols on all internal and external roads of the emirate, especially the areas most vulnerable to direct rainwater accumulation.

Director of the Fujairah Police General Command, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, said that the police stations dealt with the fluctuations in the weather condition that the country was experiencing, and provided security services to the public.

For his part, the director of the municipality of the city of Kalba, Engineer Abdul Rahman Al-Naqbi, said that the municipality’s preparations for the depression consisted of placing earth berms to change the direction of the valley waters away from residential areas. Temporary connections were also placed in the event that the valley waters increased, so that they would flow into the open areas and towards the sea. .

The municipalities of the Eastern Region: Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, Dibba Al-Fujairah and Fujairah, intensified the efforts of work teams and distributed machinery to all areas to withdraw rainwater and contribute to the smooth flow of traffic.