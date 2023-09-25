After two consecutive months with a downward trend, The flow of Colombian migrants to the United States has skyrocketed again.

According to the latest statistics from the United States Customs and Border Protection agency (CPB), obtained by this newspaper, in August of this year there were 9,811 arrests, mostly on the southern border.

This is an increase of 50 percent compared to the month of July (6,625) and 60 percent compared to June.

The consolidated figures for the 11 months of fiscal year 2023 already reach 152,974 arrests of Colombians, a record number that already far exceeds the arrests of 2022, when they totaled 130,971.

Family reunification of Colombians in the United States. See also The pope is doing well and has already expressed a desire to resume his work, according to the Vatican.

Both years have been characterized by a kind of ‘tsunami’ of Colombians towards the United States. To put it in context, in 2021 the number of arrests was only 10,000.

In general, when all nationalities are considered, August’s figures also represent another all-time high in terms of arrests. During the month, almost 305,000 people were detained, an increase of 34 percent compared to July, the previous month.

With that number, in addition, all previous records in terms of arrests are already broken. In total, there will be more than 2,800,000 arrests in 2023 and there is still a month before the end of the fiscal year.

The highest figure previously recorded was reported during 2022, when 2,766,582 were counted.

Last week, Joe Biden’s administration announced a series of new measures with which they hope to stop the crisis that has been occurring at the border. Among them, the sending of another 800 soldiers who will help in the tasks carried out by the border patrol.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68