The trend of exchanging houses to travel the world is gaining popularity among baby boomerswho are looking for Creative and affordable ways to explore new destinations. This phenomenon, known as house swap or home exchange, allows travelers to temporarily exchange their homes with others, eliminating accommodation costs and offering an authentic experience in each place visited.

Dorine Olive, a 60-year-old American who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, told Business Insider about her experience with house swapping and how This modality allowed him to know the world.

Upon hearing the news of her illness, Olive, instead of sinking into anguish, was revitalized when she realized that she wanted to start enjoying life more and that was how she discovered the house swap.

This modality is basically focused on save money on accommodation by staying in private homes instead of offering your own home so that other travelers can stay, that is why Olive, along with her partner Chuck Fletcher, offer their house in Orlando, Florida, so that others can use it and save on accommodation.

Corine Olive travels the world on this modality with her husband Chuck Fletcher. Photo:Instagram Share

“We booked it through Home Exchange, an app,” Olive explained, adding “With Airbnb you spend money, with Home Exchange you don’t, you just pay an annual membership fee”According to information gathered by this media, the annual price is US$220.

What are the risks of letting strangers stay in your house in Florida?

However, this mode of travel is not without its challenges. One of the main concerns is safety and trust. Letting strangers live in your home can be stressful, and there is a risk of property damage or problems with cohabitation. It is crucial that both parties set clear expectations and use reliable home exchange platforms. that offer adequate guarantees and insurance.

Olive told Business Insider that while this was a concern at first, it became less of a concern when she started traveling this way frequently. “My only regret is not having discovered this ten or fifteen years ago,” she concluded.