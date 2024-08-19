Located at the eastern end from the state of Florida, in the United Statesthe city ​​of naples captivates tourists and citizens with its dazzling beaches with pristine water and white sand and the pastel colored constructions that create a striking scene to the eye, and was recently rated as the “safest and healthiest” in the entire country for their blue zones.

Few regions enjoy as positive a reputation as Naples, which ranked first among the healthiest cities in the country, according to the media BBC. Beyond the perceptible kindness that is observed in the area, the figures confirm the sentence: it has one of the lowest rates of obesity (less than 10 percent of its inhabitants), low rates of chronic diseases and the highest life expectancy in the entire country (83.4 years).

just over 200 kilometers away from the famous Miami (two and a half hours by car), Naples began to grow exponentially in the 1960sand since then it has experienced significant changes, but one of the most important came to completely modify the lives of its inhabitants. Located at(two and a half hours by car), the city of and since then it has experienced significant changes, but one of the most important came to completely modify the lives of its inhabitants.

Naples, the popular city with European influences located in Florida. Photo:Istock Share

The blue zones project in the city of Florida

The information regarding the happiness and health of its inhabitants is not a coincidence, but is part of the Blue Zones project. These zones are places where their inhabitants enjoy a long life span, and before the project, they were the islands of Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Icaria in Greece, the town of Nicoya in Costa Rica and a monastery in Loma Linda, California.

The initiative promoted by the American journalist Dan Buettner is made up of Nine points that he identified on his trips to the blue zones from all over the world, and are located in the following list:

Finding a purpose in life

Eat more vegetables

Meditate

Drink wine (in moderation)

Strengthening family ties

Eating without getting full (the 80 percent satiety rule)

Walk

Socialize

To be linked to some religious belief or faith

Buettner’s advice landed in Florida through the region’s medical centers a few years ago, and since then they have seen a notable transformation in the lives of its citizens. In this way, they began to educate in good habits from the educational centers, emphasizing The importance of eating healthy and staying hydratedeither Placing water sales points within easy reach of citizens, replacing soft drinks.