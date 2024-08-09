In Floridaknown for its wide biodiversity and dream landscapesit should be noted that Not all plants that beautify the environment are harmlessAmong the species to be avoided, the coontie (also known as Zamia pumila) stands out for its potential health risks.

According to the criteria of

First of all, it is important to mention that Coontie is a low shrub that grows in various areas of the state.especially in tropical gardens and landscapes. It is characterized by its orange to red seedswhich are visually striking, but are highly toxic.

It belongs to the cycad family.along with sago palms such as the king palm and the cardboard palm. Although these plants are often used in landscaping for their appearance, Their toxins can be very problematic.

Coontie health risks for Florida residents



Among the significant health risks, especially if any part of the plant is ingested, Possible adverse effects are foundmentioned by the cited portals.

Digestive problems : Ingestion of parts of the coontie may cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms may vary in severity depending on the amount consumed.

: Ingestion of parts of the coontie may cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms may vary in severity depending on the amount consumed. Systemic toxicity :Long-term exposure or significant ingestion of coontie may cause kidney or liver damage, with potentially serious consequences.

:Long-term exposure or significant ingestion of coontie may cause kidney or liver damage, with potentially serious consequences. Allergic reactions: Contact with the plant may cause allergic reactions in some people, including skin rashes and other dermatological problems.

To protect yourself, it is essential take certain safety precautions when exposed to the coontie:

Avoid direct contact : Keep small children and pets away from the shrub. Although its seeds and leaves may look attractive, they are dangerous if touched or ingested.

: Keep small children and pets away from the shrub. Although its seeds and leaves may look attractive, they are dangerous if touched or ingested. Education : Familiarize yourself with the plants in your garden and educate all members of your family about the risks associated with exotic plants.

: Familiarize yourself with the plants in your garden and educate all members of your family about the risks associated with exotic plants. Immediate treatment: If you suspect someone has ingested parts of the plant or had significant contact with it, seek medical attention immediately.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the coontie, There are other plants in Florida that are also dangerous.. For example, the pencil cactus and the dumb cane They are known for their irritating and toxic effects.

Be safe when approaching this bush. Photo:Istock Share

He poison ivy and the Brazilian pepperon the other hand, can cause skin rashes and other adverse reactions. Under this scenario, it is of utmost importance importance of identifying and managing these plants with caution to maintain a safe environment.