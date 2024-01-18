Hollywood will take over New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, Floridawhere a restaurant will be the location of a new movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, which tells the story of a Formula 1 racer.

Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant will be closed January 23-29when the film crews will carry out part of the filming in the facilities of the restaurant opened in 1970. The previous weekend, the production will also have locations at the Daytona International Speedway, during the test Roar Before the Rolex 24reported Racer.

The film, which does not yet have a title, has seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as producer, will premiere on Apple in 2025 and also features Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. “A guy who competed in the nineties… who has a horrible accident, collapses and disappears, and then competes in other disciplines,” Brad Pitt revealed about the plot to Varietya few months ago.

“His friend, played by Javier Bardem, a team owner, contacts him. They are a team that is last, they are in 21-22nd place on the grid, they have never scored points. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as a kind of Hail Mary. I'll tell you what's amazing: There are cameras mounted all over the car, you've never seen speed, you've never seen G forces like now.. “It's very, very exciting,” said the actor.

What you should know about Pappas Drive-In & Restaurant in New Smyrna Beach



The restaurant chosen for the production of the Brand Pitt film It is a family business founded in 1970. Located at 1103 N Dixie Fwy in New Smyrna Beach, this restaurant is famous for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes. On Google Maps they have 1,814 reviews and accumulate an average rating of 4.4 stars.