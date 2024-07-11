a neighborhood in Miami, Florida which over time has been gaining popularity as they ensure that a part of the Caribbean island remains alive within the United Stateswhereby Many call it ‘little Cuba’. AND exists which over time has been gaining popularity as they ensure that a part of thewhereby

According to the website Enjoy Miami, Little Havana, as it is also known, has a population of more than 50,000 people.and, from this, the Cubans make up a large percentage of the population. Statistical Atlas states that the percentage of Latinos in ‘little Cuba’ is 92.4 percent, which confirms that it is a place with a great Latin American influence and atmosphere.

The website specialized in the city Viajar Miami states that this neighborhood is The faithful testimony of Cuban immigration which was established in Miami in 1959, when Fidel Castro came to power and some of the dissidents decided to emigrate from the country.

The cultural weight has such an impact in Miami, Florida, that in ‘Little Cuba’ the last Friday of every month there are Cultural Fridayswhich are held with music, dancing, food stalls, as well as artistic shows that can be enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

The Latin atmosphere is felt everywhere.

What activities can you do in 'little Cuba' in Miami?



Enjoy Miami ensures that Little Havana is one of the best places to eatsince you can find Cuban dishes at affordable prices.

The The main area of ​​the neighborhood is Calle Ocho where you can find tobacco shops, coffee shops, colorful murals and music everywhere, it is an ideal stretch to explore on foot along with 10th and 16th streets.

Another of the must-see sites is the Maximo Gomez Park (Domino Park)an iconic spot where locals gather to play dominoes and socialize.

You can also visit the Cuban Museum to learn about history and Cuban culture through exhibitions and events.