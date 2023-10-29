For many it is a dream to think of living on vacation all year round, and a man of Florida decided to make this a reality by spending 300 days a year in a cruiseensuring that it is cheaper than paying rent in your state.

It is not that the man does not have his own house, but rather, he assures, that it costs him the same to enjoy a cruise for most of the year as it does to be alone for nine weeks on land.

How much money does the man who lives on a cruise spend?

According to the statements of Ryan Gutridge, constantly traveling aboard a cruise It costs you almost exactly the same as your apartment rent and additional service charges in Florida.

He can afford to have a vacationer’s life because he works remotely, which gave him the idea to tackle a cruise from Royal Caribbean and from 2021 have a more relaxed lifestyle at sea.

According to the technology professional, having a vacation life is much more profitable than staying in your state. To do this, set a budget each year and determine how many days you can stay on the boat. In 2023 she allocated US$30,000.

The man shared with the media Business Insiderwhich last year began crunching the numbers and evaluating the fee it was paying to be in the cruise for 300 days, that’s how he realized that it was almost the same as what he spent on rent and garbage service in an apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

You are so convinced that this is the best way to live that you are already considering next year’s budget. The upside is that the payment is likely to be reduced slightly due to a drop in inflation, and looking ahead, he hopes to be able to guarantee his stay on the cruise for most of 2025.

In fact, he is planning to sell his apartment in Florida and his car to only buy a scooter to move short distances on the days he spends in the city, noting that if he needs to go somewhere further away he will be happy to take a taxi. And when he is on land he spends much of his time on medical appointments or visiting his friends.

And although he cruise It offers you many activities and fun, the reality is that you spend most of your time working. Although in his opinion he is saving money because even, given that he has been a regular passenger since 2021, he assures that Royal Caribbean offers him benefits, some of them are drinks and free internet thanks to the loyalty program that will also improve if he continues sailing.

Finally, Ryan’s recommendation for those who want to imitate his lifestyle is to compare the options and make a budget and a plan, as he does not advise them to embark on it overnight.