Florida residents have a new tool to find out the salaries of local politicians, thanks to a law that came into force on January 1, 2024. The legislation, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires public officials, including county commissioners, mayors and school board members, to disclose more details about their finances on their disclosure forms.

Specifically, the law requires public officials to report all of their income, including investments, real estate, and debts. They must also provide information about their spouses and children.

The law has been welcomed by government transparency groups, who believe it will help citizens make informed decisions about their representatives.

“This law is an important step to increase transparency in local government“, said to FLKeysNews, Amy Adams, executive director of the Sunshine Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting government transparency. The new statute has been criticized by some public officials, who argue that it is an invasion of their privacy.

The law applies to public officials in all Florida counties, as well as municipalities with a population of more than 10,000 inhabitants. Public officials have until January 1, 2025 to submit their updated disclosure forms.

What does this law mean for Floridians?

Florida's new law has several implications for citizens. First, it will allow them to learn more about the income of their local representatives. This can help citizens make informed decisions about their representatives, for example when deciding whether to vote for them or not.

In second place, legislation can help prevent corruption. By knowing how much their representatives earn, citizens can be more alert to any conflict of interest.

Third, the law can help promote equality. By making public officials' salaries more transparent, the law can help ensure that all citizens have equal opportunities to participate in government.