The personal finance site WalletHub evaluated in its study, titled “The Best Cities for Food Lovers in the United States in 2023,” more than 180 cities in the country to reward those who guarantee variety of options to taste incredible and affordable dishes.

After analyzing cities based on 28 different metrics, including food prices, restaurant offerings per capita, availability of craft breweries and wineries, and number of food festivals per capita, the report, cited by Peopleawarded first place to Orlando.

As described by the aforementioned media, the finance site consecrated winner from the ranking to this city in Florida thanks to the great offer of quality restaurants – there are more than 2300 – and the price-quality ratio of the menus.

He also highlighted another very important reason. “Orlando has the greatest “amount of ice cream parlors and frozen yogurt shops”he pointed WalletHub in its report. It also highlights its wide range of cafes and specialty food stores.

This city may not be one of those that typically tops these polls, but it is widely known that Orlando’s culinary offering is exceptional: It has 48 restaurants with Michelin awards.

What other cities in the United States stood out for their gastronomy?

After the famous first place in Orlando, Portland, Oregon, was chosen as the second best city that food lovers should not miss, according to the list of WalletHub.

This featured list was followed by Sacramento, California, ranked third; Los Angeles ranked 13th, followed by Chicago at 14th; New York ranked 20th of the ranking.