In an effort to promote homeownership and support community residents, The Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development announced the availability of up to $100,000 for some Florida residents.

This is the Purchase Assistance Program of the Association of State Housing Initiatives, which aims facilitate access to one's own home with financial assistance to income-eligible applicants and households.

Funds, which amount to a total of US$3,000,000, They will cover various aspects related to home ownership, including purchase, rehabilitation, new construction, down payment and closing costs. These resources are specifically intended for those who plan to use the property as their primary place of residence.

Eligible residents are determined by household size and income categories, with limits that vary based on the number of people in the household. The program serves households with incomes that do not exceed 140% of the Median Annual Income, ensuring that those with moderate incomes also have access to this valuable opportunity.

Income parameters and inhabitants eligible for support

How to apply to the Florida housing program?

The online application portal will be open from December 27, 2023 at 8 am until January 17, 2024 at 11:59 pm, or until 100 applications are received, whichever comes first. These will be processed in order of submission, giving priority to those who qualify first, always subject to the availability of funds. Interested parties can submit their applications on the designated website.

The presentation of documents is a fundamental step when submitting the application. Here you must present the County's Mandatory Orientation Certificate, which is given when attending one of the mandatory virtual orientations in order to request this support. An approval letter from a first mortgage lender, identification, birth certificates, among others, are also required. The complete list of required documents is available on the program website.

Another relevant requirement to be able to access these benefits is that the home you plan to purchase must not exceed US$568,557. Funds will be provided as a 0% interest deferred payment loan, secured by a mortgage, with forgiveness at the end of the 30-year term.

For more information, interested parties can contact the Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development through their website.