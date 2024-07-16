Less than 500 kilometers away from the city of Miami is located San Agustinin the state of Florida, United States, known as “the oldest city in the country”with a rich history of more than five centuries in which European, Native American and African inhabitants lived, sharing their culture.

Founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Don Pedro Menendez, the city holds the title of the oldest city in the United States for being the city founded by Europeans that has been continuously inhabited the longest. With vestiges of the ancient societies that inhabited the region, such as castles and fortifications by the sea, The region offers both activities to learn about history and to do outdoors..

Just four hours away from the city of Miami, St. Augustine is one of the last bastions of the ancient societies that resided in the United States, with a colonial neighborhood that offers a perspective of four different eras: the First City of the 16th Century, the Spanish Fortified City of the 17th Century, the 14th British Colony of the 18th Century and the Spanish Garrison City of the 18th Century.

In the territory of the colonial quarter you can find the oldest wooden school (founded at the end of the 18th century), take a boat ride during the sunset on the Schooner Freedom or admire the works of art on Aviles StreetThe historical aspect of the city is the most attractive factor for your visit, although you can also do other interesting activities during your stay in the area.

Things to do in the oldest city in the US

Among the activities you can do in San Agustín is the possibility of visiting the old fortifications such as Fort Manzanas, Castillo de San Marcos or Fort Mose. The site also offers the possibility of Visit the imposing Hotel Ponce de León built by Henry Morrison Flaglerwhich sums up the spirit of the city in one building.

The Hotel Ponce de León was founded by Henry Flager and boasts a Spanish Neo-Renaissance style structure. Photo:TripAdvisor Share

On the other hand, you can Spend time with your family getting to know the San Agustín Lighthousethe alligator farmhe Anastasia Island State Park or “ghost tours” as well as with outdoor activities such as kayaking on an inland canal or try the regional cuisine.