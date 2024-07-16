According to the criteria of
Founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Don Pedro Menendez, the city holds the title of the oldest city in the United States for being the city founded by Europeans that has been continuously inhabited the longest. With vestiges of the ancient societies that inhabited the region, such as castles and fortifications by the sea, The region offers both activities to learn about history and to do outdoors..
In the territory of the colonial quarter you can find the oldest wooden school (founded at the end of the 18th century), take a boat ride during the sunset on the Schooner Freedom or admire the works of art on Aviles StreetThe historical aspect of the city is the most attractive factor for your visit, although you can also do other interesting activities during your stay in the area.
Things to do in the oldest city in the US
Among the activities you can do in San Agustín is the possibility of visiting the old fortifications such as Fort Manzanas, Castillo de San Marcos or Fort Mose. The site also offers the possibility of Visit the imposing Hotel Ponce de León built by Henry Morrison Flaglerwhich sums up the spirit of the city in one building.
On the other hand, you can Spend time with your family getting to know the San Agustín Lighthousethe alligator farmhe Anastasia Island State Park or “ghost tours” as well as with outdoor activities such as kayaking on an inland canal or try the regional cuisine.
