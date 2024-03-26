significant increase in the number of arrests related to Spring Break, compared to the previous year. According to local police reports, there have been During the month of March, the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has experienced acompared to the previous year. According to local police reports, there have been more than double arrests this year with a total of 18 arrests from March 1 to 25, in contrast to the eight arrests made in all of the previous year.

This increase in arrests coincides with the migration of people from Miami Beach to the coast of Fort Lauderdale after the cancellation of events in the first city, which led to an increase in the presence of visitors and, consequently, a higher incidence of riots and fights in the city.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Casey Liening told Fox News that larger crowds have been experienced this year than in previous years, and as a result, there have been isolated incidents such as riots and fights.

Last week, coinciding with the St. Patrick's Day festivities, fIt's the busiest weekend of the Spring Break season. This type of activity is typical during this time of year. However, this past weekend, which is normally the second busiest in terms of visitors to South Beach and other Florida coastal cities, was marked by bad weather.

How did weather conditions affect Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale?

For more than 48 hours, heavy rain and persistent winds hit the coast, leading to the issuance of multiple flood warnings and a tornado watch by the National Weather Service. These weather conditions cleared the beaches on Friday and Saturday, pushing visitors and locals toward bars and restaurants where college basketball games were being broadcast.

Fort Lauderdale is the third most populous city in Florida. Photo:Visit Fort Lauderdale Share

The weather improved on Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees, which allowed the spring breakers to enjoy one last party on the beach before leaving. However, this month, Fort Lauderdale police have been busy handling various Spring Break-related situations.

Of the total of 18 arrests recorded this month, only three suspects were considered “spring breakers” as defined by Fort Lauderdale police. The arrests covered a variety of crimes, from disorderly conduct to cell phone thefts and drug offenses.