This increase in arrests coincides with the migration of people from Miami Beach to the coast of Fort Lauderdale after the cancellation of events in the first city, which led to an increase in the presence of visitors and, consequently, a higher incidence of riots and fights in the city.
Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Casey Liening told Fox News that larger crowds have been experienced this year than in previous years, and as a result, there have been isolated incidents such as riots and fights.
Last week, coinciding with the St. Patrick's Day festivities, fIt's the busiest weekend of the Spring Break season. This type of activity is typical during this time of year. However, this past weekend, which is normally the second busiest in terms of visitors to South Beach and other Florida coastal cities, was marked by bad weather.
How did weather conditions affect Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale?
The weather improved on Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees, which allowed the spring breakers to enjoy one last party on the beach before leaving. However, this month, Fort Lauderdale police have been busy handling various Spring Break-related situations.
Of the total of 18 arrests recorded this month, only three suspects were considered “spring breakers” as defined by Fort Lauderdale police. The arrests covered a variety of crimes, from disorderly conduct to cell phone thefts and drug offenses.
