When you think about the New Year's Eve celebrations in the United States, most imagine New York. Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square waiting to see the crystal ball come down to announce the arrival of the new year amid music and hubbub. However, By the end of 2023 there is a new city that has been crowned the favorite to celebrate and it is Orlando, Florida.

Perhaps for many, the winter weather that the Big Apple offers is the ideal way to say goodbye to the year. However, More and more people are seeking the warmth of the Sunshine State or at least that is the conclusion of a study carried out by the personal finance company WalletHub.

According to his analysis, Florida has become the best place in the United States to celebrate New Year's Eve. Specifically the city of Orlando, which today is chosen by a greater number of people.

In detail, according to the investigation, New York City has fallen to number three on the list of cities to say goodbye to the year, despite the fact that its celebration in Times Square is a global icon.

At the same time, Orlando came in first place because it has great nightlife options and affordable restaurants, with a rating from diners of, on average, 4.5 stars. Second place in the classification went to San Diego, California.

New York responds to loss of competitiveness to welcome the New Year

Given the results of the study, a New York City official told Fox News that the investigation could not be taken seriously and that Orlando does not yet have the power to compete against the Big Apple.

“It's comparing apples with oranges. New York City has been the place that the United States and the world look to to ring in the new year,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, adding that by the end of 2023 they will receive around a million people.

Hundreds of people gather in the heart of New York to welcome the new year

The truth is that WalletHub does not consider that New York is falling behind in terms of entertainment, but rather, they clarified, what prevents it from continuing to be the best city for this celebration is the price, since The possibility of accessing the event is not affordable.

According to their calculations, a couple spends an average of US$872 to enjoy New Year's Eve in one of the three largest cities in the country: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. A luxury that not everyone can afford.

Regarding the growing popularity of Orlando, according to Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, the phenomenon responds to the fact that there is something for everyone to enjoy, such as numerous outdoor attractions for the family, as well as parties, concerts , dinners and fireworks displays, as indicated to the aforementioned media.

In fact, One of the reasons Florida stood out on the list is that it has less restrictive policies regarding fireworks. and, in Orlando, there is one of the longest fireworks shows in the country, which can also be better appreciated due to clear weather, since the city is less likely to experience precipitation on the last day of the year, compared to NY.