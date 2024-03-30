He state of florida It is widely recognized in the United States as a sector where senior citizens go to enjoy their retirement, but there is a specific city, which is named after Naples, which is the perfect home for retirees in the country.

For decades, the Sunshine State has been the most sought after region by people who retire and seek to enjoy their free time in an area with good weather, beaches and tranquility. With an age greater than fifty-five years for all its guests, Over the years, Naples has become the favorite destination for retirees..

According to a report published by the chain CNBC, The average price of a condo in Naples is US$950,000so not all citizens can afford the costs required to move to the area, which makes it a privileged place.

The average age of residents of Naples, Florida is over fifty-five years old. Photo:iStock Share

In that sense, the medium BBC published a list made in 2018 that placed Naples as the happiest city in the country because it has some of the lowest rates of obesity, low rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and its life expectancy is the highest in the United States.

Located in the southwest of the state, Naples has just over 19,000 inhabitants, According to the last census carried out in 2021, and is known in the country for its luxurious commerce and its golf courses. In an interview with the aforementioned network, Liz White, a young woman who decided to move with her parents, tells of her experience in the favorite destination for retirees.

A young woman in Naples, the retirement city in Florida

Arriving in 2021, White first intended to visit her parents who had recently moved to Naples, but the place captivated her upon arrival., and decided to move into his building when an apartment became vacant. In her experience, the young woman highlights how much she learned from her neighbors, who gave her another perspective on life.