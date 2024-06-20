According to the criteria of

This is Jacksonville, Florida, town that was ranked as the worst vacation spot for summer trips, while Minneapolis, Minnesota, ranked as the best. This city in the northeast of the state obtained a score of 100 out of 100. The previous result was published by the count carried out by Forbes Advisor.

• It had the lowest score for walkability and the third lowest for access to public transportation.

• Jacksonville International Airport has the second highest percentage of disrupted summer flights (28.9% on average).

• It had the sixth lowest number of parking spaces and garages (1.49 per 100 thousand inhabitants).

• It recorded the eighth highest crime rate (63.99 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants).

• It ranks eighth for the fewest restaurants with four or more stars on Tripadvisor (728).

Why is Jacksonville the worst destination in Florida?



Although the city is home to world-class museums and offers a wide range of attractions for all ages, it has a significant disadvantage in safety levels, according to Neighborhood Scout, a website and online database. US Neighborhood Analysis

Jacksonville “It has one of the highest crime rates in the United States.” compared to all communities of all sizes, from the smallest towns to the largest cities.” So the probability of becoming a victim of violent or property crimes is one in 16.

In addition to Jacksonville, the publication mentioned warnings about two other Florida cities: Tampa and Miami.

Tampa, which slipped to eighth place, earned an overall score of nearly 68. He earned the most points for his air travel experience and driving experience.

As to Miami, ranked 10th and received one of the highest ratings for air travel experience.

