In the heart of the state of Florida, the city of Pembroke Pines recognized for exceptional safetystanding out as the third safest city in terms of the per capita cost of criminal activities, according to a study by Money Geek. This annual analysis evaluated the most recent statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 302 US cities with populations greater than 100,000.

Located in Broward County, Pembroke Pines, founded in 1958 and officially incorporated in 1963, has seen notable development since the 1970s and 1980s. Today, it is recognized as the fifth most populous city in the county and the twentieth in the state, being a flourishing suburb of Miami.

According to United States Census data, Pembroke Pines' economy is supported by retail, services and industry, housing a varied range of shops, restaurants and businesses. It is not only a home for its residents, but also for a campus of the University of Central Florida, giving it an educational dynamism.

With a population that embraces diversity, representing more than 100 countries, Pembroke Pines is a popular place to live, work and play. The city covers 43.6 square kilometers and has approximately 175,000 inhabitants, with its tropical climate being an additional attraction.

Photo: City of Pembroke Pines

A study highlighted the safety of Pembroke Pines, Florida

In the study of Money Geekwhich analyzes the cost of crime in cities across the United States, Pembroke Pines stands out with a per capita cost of just $322 for criminal activities. This distinction highlights the commitment of the community and local authorities to maintaining a safe and secure environment.

The analysis, which examines crime statistics reported by the FBI, shows that the average cost of crime per capita in US cities was US$2,221 in 2022. It is observed that violent crime has a higher cost, reaching more than US$2,000 per capita, while property crime has an average cost of US$198. In this context, violent crime represents 18.5 percent of the total analyzed, while crime against property covers 81.5 percent.

Pembroke Pines' position as the third safest city in this study highlights its commitment to the safety and quality of life of its residents. Among the five safest cities, Pembroke Pines shares this recognition with Thousand Oaks, California; Fishers, Indiana; Pearland, Texas; and Gilbert, Arizona.

Its position on the listing highlights the combination of factors that make Pembroke Pines an exceptional place to reside, from its safe environment to its rich cultural and economic offerings. As the city continues to grow and prosper, this achievement reinforces its position as an attractive option for those seeking a safe and welcoming home in Florida.