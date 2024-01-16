The Floor – Ne Rimarrà Solo Uno: Rai 2 show with Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo. Competitors, games, guests, previews, how it works, rules, winner, how many episodes, streaming, duration, time

The new Rai 2 game show is called The Floor and is hosted by Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo. Appointment this evening, January 16, 2024, in prime time at 9.20 pm for six weeks. A giant playing field. 100 competitors. 100 different categories and just 45 seconds to win and stay or lose and go home. Who will be able to win the final prize pool of €100,000? In the end, only one will remain. Let's see the competitors and previews together.

Competitors, guests, how it works, mechanism

The program is one of the most anticipated new features of the new year's television season: a quiz new in Italy, but already recognized as an international television phenomenon. In Holland, where it was launched, it entered the top 10 of the most watched programs of the 2023 season. There is a giant playing field and there are 100 contestants. And then, there are 100 thousand euros up for grabs and only 45 seconds to win, and move on, or lose, and go home: in the end, only one will remain. This is The Floor, the innovative Rai 2 game show hosted by Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo.

A general culture show for the whole family: the protagonists will be experts in the subject they believe to be their specialization. From the most challenging to the most bizarre: sayings, proverbs, film characters, monuments, cities, cartoon characters, sports, historical events, animals, films, musical pieces, etc. The 'duelists' will compete on the subject of the chosen challenger. At the end of each episode, the competitor who has conquered the most squares will win a cash prize. The competitor who, after 6 episodes and 99 duels, manages to conquer the entire playing field, will then win the prize money of 100 thousand euros. Hosted by Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo of The Jackal, who are now also very popular on TV. Beloved by young people, they will put themselves to the test to conquer the public at home and in the studio with their vitality and irony.

How many episodes

We've seen the previews and how it works, but how many episodes are planned for The Floor? Appointment every Tuesday for six episodes from 9.20 pm on Rai 2 from 2 January 2024. The last episode will be broadcast on 30 January. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: January 2, 2024 BROADCAST

Second episode: 4 January 2024 BROADCAST

Third episode: 9 January 2024 BROADCAST

Fourth episode: January 16, 2024 TODAY

Fifth episode: January 23, 2024

Sixth episode: January 30, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Floor live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm for six episodes from 2 January 2024. Also streaming on RaiPlay.