The Floor – Only one streaming and live TV will remain: where to see the fourth episode of the Rai 2 show, 16 January

This evening, 16 January 2024, the fourth episode of the new show The Floor – Only one will remain on Rai 2, hosted by Fabio Balsamo and Ciro Priello of The Jackal. An innovative game show. There is a giant playing field and there are 100 contestants. And then, there are 100 thousand euros up for grabs and only 45 seconds to win, and move on, or lose, and go home: in the end, only one will remain. But where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Here is the information.

On TV

Appointment for six weeks on Rai 2 starting from January 2nd, at 9.20 pm.

The Floor – Only one live stream will remain

Live streaming on Rai Play. You can also catch up on episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function.

How many episodes

We've seen the previews and how it works, but how many episodes are planned for The Floor? Appointment every Tuesday for six episodes from 9.20 pm on Rai 2 from 2 January 2024. The last episode will be broadcast on 30 January. Here is the complete schedule.