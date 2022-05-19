The floor of a house collapses in the Modena area, involving six people, injured, who at that time were inside the house. Suddenly the floor gave way, crashing on the lower floor of the building in Marano Sul Panaro, in the province of Modena. 4 adults and 2 children were injured in the accident.

The attic collapsed around 8 pm on Wednesday 18 May 2022, in a building located in the small village in the Modena area, on the left bank of the Panaro river. The 118 health workers, firefighters and police officers who intervened immediately rescued the people involved.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it seems that first he gave up the floor on the first floor of the building which is located in the center of Marano Sul Panaro, between via Cavarola and via Pavullese, near the parish church of the municipality of Unione Terre di Castelli.

The floor suddenly gave way, crashing into the floor below, where other families also live. Rescuers were immediately alerted, arriving with various self-medications, ambulances, fire brigade teams, police and carabinieri.

The whole area was done evacuate as a precaution. The area has been delimited and is still inaccessible, because other collapses are feared. Firefighters work from the early hours to try to secure the houses.

Everyone involved in the accident would belong to the same family. Rescuers gave first aid to four adults and two children. And then they transported them in hospital with different urgency codes.

Some injured people are hospitalized at the Baggiovara Hospital, others at the Modena Polyclinic. The most seriously injured reached the Maggiore hospital in Bologna with the helicopter rescue. Nobody would be in life threatening. Meanwhile, the agents continue with the investigation. You have to understand what happened.