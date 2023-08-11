In the city of Ust-Ilimsk, the floor of a hardware store collapsed under visitors

In Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk region, the floor of a hardware store collapsed under visitors, reports Telegram-channel “Irkutsk No. 1”.

Footage of the collapsed floor was caught on video. They show the passage between the malls, along which people are walking. At some point, you can see how boxes of goods begin to fall into the span, and visitors run away. Due to the collapse, one person was crushed by boxes that collapsed from the rack. The people around helped him out.

According to Izvestia, the floor collapsed in the Kolorit store. local prosecutor’s office organized checking because of what happened.

Earlier, the ceiling collapsed in a two-story house in Khabarovsk. The plaster fell on the bed of the pensioners living there, and the beam also collapsed. Eyewitnesses said that due to the collapse of the apartment, you can see the roof and the roof. It was noted that the house built in 1952 is not considered emergency.