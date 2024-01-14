The floor at the wedding collapses, the couple in hospital

It was not the first wedding night that Paolo Mugnaini and Valeria Ybarra had imagined, the newlyweds who spent the night observing the emergency room of the Pistoia hospital after the collapse of the floor of the former Giaccherino convent where the two were celebrating Their wedding.

The two, who are not seriously injured, arrived at the hospital still wearing their formal clothes. “They were dressed as for the ceremony, then we hung the wedding dress next to the bed. It was quite impressive to see him in the room. Something like this had never happened” he tells The Republic the hospital staff.

The groom, however, reconstructs what happened: “We found ourselves sucked in while we were dancing, and it was panic. Afterwards there was only dust and rubble, you couldn't see anything. Next to me was a friend of mine who was unconscious and bleeding a lot.”