The day on Wednesday has not been as rainy as the previous ones in the Community of Madrid, but the region remains on alert for the strong flow with which numerous rivers and streams lower than They keep almost 300 people out of their homesas well as for the arrival of a new storm in the next few hours.

“We are on a permanent alert and from the Emergency and Security Agency They are in permanent contact with each and every municipalities, “said Miguel Ángel García Martín, Minister of the Presidency, after the press conference after the Governing Council, who recalled that the operational situation 1 of the Special Civil Protection Plan continues in the face of the risk of flooding (INUNCAM) due to the unwins that are being carried out.

This Wednesday, the Isabel II channel maintains The open gates in 12 of the 13 dams that it manageswhich on average are at 88% of its capacity, while the Hydrographic Confederation of the Tagus is evicting water from three other reservoirs of its ownership: San Juan, Pedadas and El Pardo. The Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, has visited the facilities of the Basin agency to learn first hand the state of the channels and dams of the community and has been able to verify that the figure of river capacity stations that have exceeded the red warning threshold has been reduced with respect to previous days, because this Wednesday there are seven and on the previous day they became 10.

Precisely, the force with which rivers like Guadarrama, Henares or Jarama are the 242 residents of the town of the Sabinas de Móstoles remain evicted from your homes. To them have joined this Wednesday 35 people of improved field who are users of a rehabilitation center for drug addiction and a farm, as they have moved from the town hall of the town to Europa Press.

In Rivas-Vaciamadrid, the El Campillo Environmental Education Center and the offices of the Southeast Regional Park have evacuated in the last hours, but the 10 residents of the place known as Soto del Crillo They have been able to return to their homes, although the risk of being evicted persists again.

The Valmayor reservoir, located in Valdemorillo, in an image on Wednesday. Mateo Lanzuela/ EP

In San Fernando de Henares, the Pole Sportsman Justo Gómez Salto remains closed because the overflow of Jarama has caused Water entry into facilities and has caused damage to its electrical system. The mayor of the town, Javier Corpa, has called for the population to extreme precautions and avoid traveling along the riverbank.

Meanwhile, in Galapagar they closely follow the evolution of Guadarrama, while in Alcalá de Henares they watch the Henares, which on Wednesday has overflowed through Torrejón de Ardoz and has forced the m-206 to partially cut the traffic. It is not the only road with problems: the M-637 and the M-611 still have restrictions, while the M-406 has been marked.