<br><div><div class="id-TBeepSlot wv_story_el_topBeep" style="height: 270px;"\/><article class="id-Page-skyLayout-content idjs-Story"><ol class="id-DonaldBreadcrumb lp_west_breadcrumb id-DonaldBreadcrumb--default" data-k5a-pos="west_breadcrumb"><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">Home page<\/li><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">World<\/li><\/ol><p class="id-Story-timestamp id-Story-timestamp--default"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content-prefix">Was standing: <\/span><time datetime="2023-12-26 09:33">December 26, 2023, 9:33 a.m<\/time><\/span><\/p><p class="id-Story-authors id-Story-authors--default"><span class="id-Story-authors-by">From: <\/span>Jennifer Lanzinger<\/p><p class="id-Story-interactionBar id-Story-interactionBar--default"><a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="#id-Comments" class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--commentAction lp_west_commentAction id-Story-interactionBar-link--commentAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn=""><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--commentAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Comments<\/span><\/a><button class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--printAction idjs-printAction lp_west_printAction id-Story-interactionBar-link--printAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn=""><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--printAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Press<\/span><\/button><button style="display: none;" class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction idjs-webshareAction lp_west_webshareAction id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn=""><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--webShareAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Split<\/span><\/button><\/p><div class="id-StoryElement-embed wv_story_el_glomex"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top:56.12244897959184%"\/><\/div><p class="id-StoryElement-leadText">The flood situation in Germany continues to worsen, with water levels rising on Boxing Day in many regions. The situation on site in pictures. <\/p><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"8","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">1\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Lower Saxony, Hollen: A view of a breach patched with filled sandbags in the dike of the Hollener Ehe around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. \u00a9 Lars Penning\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><div class="id-TBeepSlot" style="height: 300px;"\/><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"10","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QEBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QEb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QE73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QEBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QE7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479988-niedersachsen-hollen-einsatzkraefte-flicken-die-loecher-im-deich-mit-gefuellten-sandsaecken-damit-werden-die-bruchstellen-im-deich-der-hollener-ehe-QEPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Lower Saxony, Hollen: Emergency services patch the holes in the dike with filled sandbags. This will be used to repair the breaches in the Hollener Ehe dike, around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. Emergency services secure the dike with sandbags."\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">2\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Lower Saxony, Hollen: Emergency services patch the holes in the dike with filled sandbags. This will be used to repair the breaches in the Hollener Ehe dike, around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. Emergency services secure the dike with sandbags. \u00a9 Lars Penning\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"11","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZ73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZ7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479968-einsatzkraefte-sichern-den-deich-mit-sandsaecken-PZPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Emergency services secure the dike with sandbags."\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">3\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Emergency services secure the dike with sandbags. \u00a9 Lars Penning\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><div class="id-TBeepSlot" style="height: 300px;"\/><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"13","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-QdBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-Qdb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-Qd73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-QdBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-Qd7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479959-an-mehreren-stellen-ist-der-deich-in-hollen-durch-den-druck-des-hochwassers-gebrochen-QdPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Lower Saxony, Hollen: Filled sandbags are brought to the breaking points with a human chain. This will be used to repair the breaches in the Hollener Ehe dike, around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">4\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Lower Saxony, Hollen: Filled sandbags are brought to the breaking points with a human chain. This will be used to repair the breaches in the Hollener Ehe dike, around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. \u00a9 Lars Penning\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"14","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-RcBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-Rcb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-Rc73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-RcBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-Rc7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479973-sachsen-anhalt-wernigerode-fuer-unbefugte-ist-der-zutritt-auf-das-abgesperrte-gelaende-am-fluss-holtemme-an-der-steinernen-renne-neben-der-bruecke-RcPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Saxony-Anhalt, Wernigerode: Access to the cordoned-off area on the Holtemme River at the \u201cSteinernen Renne\u201d next to the bridge is prohibited for unauthorized persons. Rainwater causes rivers like the Holtemme on the \u201cSteinerne Renne\u201d to swell. The persistent rain is causing streams in the Harz to overflow. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">5\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Saxony-Anhalt, Wernigerode: Access to the cordoned-off area on the Holtemme River at the \u201cSteinernen Renne\u201d next to the bridge is prohibited for unauthorized persons. Rainwater causes rivers like the Holtemme on the \u201cSteinerne Renne\u201d to swell. The persistent rain is causing streams in the Harz to overflow. \u00a9 Matthias Bein\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><div class="id-TBeepSlot" style="height: 300px;"\/><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"16","storyElementCount":"16"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NKBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NKb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NK73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NKBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NK7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/33\/479\/33479974-thueringen-windehausen-ein-krankenwagen-faehrt-ueber-eine-von-hochwasser-ueberflutete-strasse-nach-windehausen-die-hochwasserlage-bleibt-in-NKPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Thuringia, Windehausen: An ambulance drives along a flood-flooded road to Windehausen. The flood situation remains tense in northern Thuringia. The town of Windehausen in the Nordhausen district is surrounded by water and should be completely evacuated from Monday afternoon."\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">6\/6<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Thuringia, Windehausen: An ambulance drives along a flood-flooded road to Windehausen. The flood situation remains tense in northern Thuringia. The town of Windehausen in the Nordhausen district is surrounded by water and should be completely evacuated from Monday afternoon. \u00a9 Stefan Rampfel\/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><span class="idjs-endOfStoryElements"\/><div class="id-Recommendation"><h3 class="id-Recommendation-headline">Also interesting<\/h3><\/div><div id="id-Comments" class="id-Comments"><h3 class="id-Comments-headline">Comments<\/h3><\/div><\/article><\/div>\r\n#flood #situation #Germany #continues #worsen
Leave a Reply