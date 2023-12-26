2/6

Lower Saxony, Hollen: Emergency services patch the holes in the dike with filled sandbags. This will be used to repair the breaches in the Hollener Ehe dike, around 90 km north of Bremen. The dike in Hollen broke in several places due to the pressure of the flood. Emergency services secure the dike with sandbags. © Lars Penning/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++