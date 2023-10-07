Saturday, October 7, 2023, 09:26



Updated 10:56 a.m.

Refajos and zaragüelles yesterday starred in a massive garden party in Santomera, which included the participation of almost fifty floats. The garden customs were represented at the head of the parade by the Cultural Association of Friends of Music and Traditions, the Aurora Bell of Our Lady of the Rosary, the Union of Pensioners and Retirees of Santomera and the Housewives Association.

Thousands of people dressed in typical regional costumes and 47 floats decorated with traditional details of the Murcian orchard, especially the lemon, led by scenes of customs, participated in the traditional procession, on the occasion of the patron saint’s festivities. The procession was animated by 17 brass bands, and included the expected distribution of drinks and snacks among attendees.

Toy distribution



In the morning, the ‘prebando’ took place by the Mañanera El Precedente Association, with distribution of toys to the schools and the senior residence. Los Parrandos added a musical touch to the tour.

Today’s day will be dedicated to the Patroness. At 7 p.m. the mass will be celebrated in honor of the Virgin of the Rosary and then the image will go out in procession through the main streets, accompanied by the Euterpe Association.