The Flintstones, the mythical animated series, marked an entire generation that grew up together with the families of Peter and Paul in the middle of the Stone Age, a utopian world in which human beings live in harmony with dinosaurs. More than 60 years later, they are ready to return to the small screen.

As if the animated reboot, sequels and live action versions weren’t enough, FOX gives Bedrock the green light. It is a direct continuation starring an adult Pebbles, daughter of the remembered Pedro Flintstone.

As the 20-something protagonist embarks on her professional career, her father has little time left to retire and enjoy retirement. All this when the Stone Age gives way to a new Bronze Age, bright and enlightened.

Elizabeth Banks will play Pebbles Flintstones and will also serve as the executive producer of Bedrock. For her part, Lindsay Kerns, who has made a name for her work on Jurassic world: camp Cretaceous, will serve as the show’s lead writer.

Also, Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment will participate as producers of the series.

At the moment there are no further details on its premiere, since production is still in the early stages. Fans can only wait for more news about the project and the launch that could take place at the end of 2022.