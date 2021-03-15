The landing of an Embraer 190 aircraft from Cordova, freshly painted with the colors of Argentinian airlines, marked on Monday night the resumption of passenger flights in the Jorge Newbery Airport, after a year without activity. A few minutes later, after 8:30 p.m., a flight from Neuquén from JetSmart Argentina was expected to arrive, and another two from that “low cost” airline, during the next hour. As of Tuesday, the Aeroparque activity will already have the normal rhythm prior to the pandemic, with takeoffs and landings, although with a much more limited activity.

Before the reopening, access was momentarily blocked by a protest of the aeronautical unions, who claim for the 193 employees of the former LATAM Argentina (out of 1,700) who did not agree to take voluntary retirement. They also cut Costanera Avenue, which was later released to traffic.

As the passengers arrived at the domestic flight terminal, the protesters approached the glass wall. From the outside, dozens of hands of former LATAM airmen began to use the wall as a percussion instrument, while Carlos Lugones, head of the ORSNA, tried to make himself heard at the ceremony of reopening.

Airlines and JetSmart will be the only ones to use this airport during March. In the case of Airlines, their flights will be divided between Aeroparque and Ezeiza, while JetSmart will concentrate all its operations from this Tuesday cabotage in the metropolitan station. Your international flight to Chile will continue to take off from Ezeiza.

The third airline to join, as of Tuesday, was Flybondi. But last week, from the Airport System Regulatory Agency (ORSNA) they informed him that due to the works that are still being carried out at Aeroparque, there was not going to be room for his two planes to spend the night there, but only one, at least minus two weeks. Response from Flybondi was that he could not duplicate the team and staff structure and that, therefore, I was going to stay in Ezeiza until you have secured the “moorings” and space for the two planes in your fleet to stay overnight in Capital.

The new track

In the case of Airlines, in a first stage will transfer its Embraer fleet to Aeroparque, which until last year belonged to Austral and now debuts the colors of Aerolineas, after the merger that took place in October. Next week aircraft from the Boeing 737 fleet will be added.

Airlines will cover a total of 39 destinations. From Tuesday, flights will depart from Capital to San Luis, San Juan, Córdoba, Rio Cuarto, San Rafael, La Rioja, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Mar del Plata, Bahía Blanca, Bariloche, Rosario, Corrientes, Comodoro Rivadavia and Río Grande.

An Embraer 190 from the former Austral fleet, which debuts the colors of Aerolineas Argentinas after the merger of the two state airlines.

Throughout this week, and the next, Aerolineas will add other destinations: Esquel, Paraná, Posadas, Trelew, Iguazú, Catamarca, Santa Fe, Ushuaia, Rio Gallegos, El Calafate, Viedma, Formosa, Resistencia, Mendoza, San Martin from the Andes, Santa Rosa, Tucumán, Salta and Neuquén.

Part of the operations that come in the following days are international flights, which will depart from a track that was extended by 600 meters to a total of 2.7 kilometers, with which Aeroparque became the second international airport in Argentina with category III, after Ezeiza. Regional Aerolineas flights will be to San Pablo, Rio de Janeiro, Florianópolis, Asunción, Santiago de Chile and Santa Cruz de la Sierra. In addition, Lima will be added as a new destination operated from Aeroparque.

The JetSmart Airbus A320 that landed at Aeroparque, coming from Neuquén.

In the case of JetSmart, it will make 12 weekly flights between Aeroparque and Córdoba, 9 to Mendoza and one daily to Neuquén. There will be ten weekly flights to Bariloche, one daily to Salta, five weekly to Tucumán and also the same number of frequencies to Iguazu. For southern destinations, JetSmart will have a weekly flight to El Calafate and twice a week to Ushuaia.

As for the other airlines, in particular the international ones, it is only known that the Brazilian Goal, International partner of Aerolineas, has its moorings secured at the Buenos Aires station. The other airlines are waiting both for what the local authorities define and for the response of the market: with flights that depart with an average occupancy of 60% or less, many are waiting for the market to reactivate a little more before going out to duplicate equipment and personnel structures for two airports in the same geographic region.

The Aeroparque work, which was originally scheduled to be carried out between March and May of last year, changed on the fly from the pandemic. In addition to the runway for double-aisle aircraft, it was refurbished the international terminal to receive more passengers from regional flights. According to the concessionaire Airports Argentina 2000, the investment totaled 5,000 million pesos.

