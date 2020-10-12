Within ten minutes, the Australian airline Qantas sold all the tickets for a flight without a destination to and from Sydney. For seven hours, the lucky ones who got a seat on the plane have flown over the best known tourist attractions in the country. Through this initiative, the company has wanted to act in response to the restrictions imposed on air routes by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia has many of its internal borders closed, but in this way, tourists have been able to continue visiting such iconic places from the air as the red monolith Uluru, the Whitsundays Islands and the Great Barrier Reef.

Passengers have enjoyed the journey aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane, one of which the company uses for its international flights. In addition, on board the aircraft, travelers have enjoyed tasting the menu of the famous Australian chef Neil Perry. The price of the excursion ranged from $ 572 to $ 2,754.

Due to the great reception of this new bet, Qantas has decided to resume from November the 12-hour trips it made to fly over Antarctica and, with this, help mitigate the economic effects that the pandemic is causing on the country.